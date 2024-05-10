Now even leftists think putting Stormy Daniels on the stand trashed Alvin Bragg's case against Trump

Stormy Daniels, gushing about sex and turds, was one heck of a mistake to put on the witness stand in the New York hush-money case brought by District Attorney Alvin Bragg against President Trump.

Asked if she knew what the case was about, and well, she didn't.

According to Victoria Taft, writing at PJMedia:

The Washington Post captured most of the dialogue between Necheles and Daniels. Necheles asked Daniels if she had knowledge of Trump’s involvement in the payment made to her in 2016 to ensure she would not go public about their alleged sexual encounter. “Not directly,” Daniels replied. “No.” Necheles followed up, “You know nothing about what he does or does not know about the business records?” “I know nothing about his business records,” Daniels said. “No, why would I?” Daniels drew some laughter when Necheles asked if she knew about what the criminal indictment against Trump entailed. “There’s a lot of indictments,” Daniels responded. Why would she know if Trump knew about the payments, indeed? She admitted she hadn't spoken with him since 2007.

Taft then noted that the other thing that came out at trial was that she tried to extort him for cash, while the getting was good.

A recorded phone exchange revealed this:

Wow this transcript proves that Stormy and co were trying to EXTORT @realDonaldTrump.



TRUMP DID NOTHING WRONG — HE IS THE VICTIM! https://t.co/wyGXOE9hmr — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) May 9, 2024

"You better settle this God damn story. Because if he loses this election, and he is going to lose, if he loses this election we lose all fucking leverage this case is worth zero. And if that happens, I'm going to sue you because you lost this opportunity," said Stormy's lawyer Keith Davidson to Trump's then-fixer Michael Cohen, who then badly advised Trump to pay the extortion money.

Sound like extortion? It does to anyone normal.

And that contradicted her claim on the stand that she wasn't interested in money, only in telling her story.

Lying comes easy to her, because it's what she does for a living. Her schtick, after all, is talking and acting dirty for cash.

That's not just the view of us normal people watching the case far from New York City.

Even leftists at the scene are saying she shouldn't have been allowed anywhere near the witness stand.

Fox News quoted a CNN legal analyst saying Daniels was a disaster for the prosecution:

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said that the cross-examination of adult film actress and Trump trial witness Stormy Daniels after her testimony against former President Trump was a disaster. While Honig said that Daniels' testimony about a sexual encounter with Trump in a hotel room in 2006 was "plausible," her responses under cross-examination by Trump's team called her credibility into question. "Her responses were disastrous," Honig said, referring to the moment when Daniels admitted that she hates Trump. "That’s a big deal," Honig said. ... "When the witness hates the person whose liberty is at stake, that’s a big d--- deal!" Honig said. "And she’s putting out tweets, fantasizing about him being in jail. That really undermines the credibility."

Well, yeah. Whether it persuades the all-Democrat Trump-hating jury is another matter but for sure it will be out there for the rest of us.

Another leftist who seemed to think Daniels was a disaster was the justice himself, Juan Merchan, who otherwise keeps threatening to throw Trump in jail any time he tries to defend himself.

According to CNN, he chided Trump's lawyers for not objecting to Stormy Daniels's disgusting graphic testimony, which had nothing to do with the bookkeeping case.

Judge Juan Merchan called out former President Donald Trump’s defense team during their motion for a mistrial Thursday afternoon, telling them there were many times they could have objected to Stormy Daniels’ testimony, but did not. For the second time this week, Merchan expressed surprise that Trump’s lawyers had not objected more when Daniels was on the stand. And for the second time this week, Merchan rejected their motion for a mistrial.

Well, whose courtroom was it, Justice Merchan? The guy did object to some of the toilet talk himself in one instance but way too much got out, it was like Fani Willis babbling from the stand all over again.

The prosecution put Stormy on the stand to embarrass Trump and damage his presidential run, of course, but didn't seem to understand that the audience in the courtroom and well beyond might just be onto him and his sleazy political game, which could render the legal case against him nil.

We all know what party the justice donates to, whose side he's on, and what he would like to do to Trump.

So the fact that Merchan complained about the Trump side not objecting enough, for example, on the matter of whether Trump used a condom, a sacred point to the left and a matter of no interest to most others, pretty well tells us that he could see that Daniels's recollections of porkings past was damaging to the prosecution, particularly as her contradictions and lies were exposed, one by one.

That's at least two on the left who see the case starting to go down in flames, and there have been others. Many others.

One hopes they are right, but there's no guessing what a Trump-hating jury might do. We all know what the O.J. jury did.

The bottom line here is that Bragg is bringing out lascivious testimony from known liars not to pursue his court case but to harm Trump's campaign because he doesn't have much of a case in the first place. He made the decision to put the very unprepared Daniels on the stand, and now that she's spewed her spew, the case is in tatters. But no matter, because Stormy looks like Plan B. Bragg would like to harm Trump on the public relations front with the public through sex talk if he can't win his claimed case on the bookkeeping grounds, which isn't what prosecutions are for.

Bragg campaigned on Getting Trump, and since he can't get him on authentic crimes, he's trying for the grossout factor from various prevaricators. Not even the left is fooled by this, and their consternation is now showing.

Image: Screen shot from Inside Edition video, via YouTube