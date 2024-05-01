The roots of May Day grew in Nazi socialism soil

It’s May Day, a day when the workers of the world are set to unite and (ostensibly) fight against injustice—but because it’s a cause rooted in the soil of far-left political philosophies like fascism and communism, everything is backwards, and predictably, the anti-Israel and anti-Jew “Free Palestine” movement is entwined with the May Day “festivities.”

📣 NO CLASS. NO GRADES. NO FINALS. STRIKE!!! We echo the May Day call from workers in Palestine, asking for global work stoppages to stop the war on Gaza. Universities are now a frontline of antizionist struggle in the imperial core. Will you fight? https://t.co/fSQyRUR3W9 pic.twitter.com/TRBqZQY5jj — Writers Against the War on Gaza (@wawog_now) April 30, 2024

Happy May Day! With trade union offices in Gaza lying under rubble, today is a reminder that there's no justice in society without justice at work, and that real justice means justice for everyone, everywhere, including in Palestine. Join your union and make it fight! pic.twitter.com/PZAj8IdRRp — Nick Riemer (@NickRiemer1) April 30, 2024

May Day for Palestine on May 1st. Don't spend any money if you can, especially on the #BDS list. Anybody who wants to do the same just do a search for #MaydayForPalestine May 1, 2024. 🔥

Type in your closest Metro City and show up. https://t.co/4Wop4OZVn9 https://t.co/GQDpb1riiy pic.twitter.com/uxsOUWkmTL — 💚DJ COMATOSE🖤 🏴‍☠️🧨The Side Project⚡️🌹🏴🚩🦜 (@DJCOMATOSE) April 30, 2024

And just as predictably, it’s a hallowed day for the progressive Democrats.

There was a time when you dared not mention the logical fact that collectivist Volk were leftist comrades, despite the overwhelming evidence. Any socialist within earshot would be immediately offended and try to bluff their way into proving otherwise, but now, with anti-Jewish protests erupting in violence across the U.S., their 100-year-old big lie that Nazism is a conservative philosophy is falling apart—and that will be their Downfall.

There are many reasons for this disintegration before our very eyes. Still, the primary has to be that so many college students are running around, repeating history, and acting like Nazis. Note that the original etymology of the word meant “a foolish person, clumsy or awkward person.”

The Nazis celebrated May Day like all other leftists, inaugurating a new labor code on the occasion in 1934; from The New York Times:

NAZIS INAUGURATE LABOR CODE TODAY; ‘The Common Good Before the Good of the Individual’ Is the Slogan of New System. STATUS OF JEWS AN ISSUE Law Says They May Be ‘Leaders’ in Their Businesses, but Public Opinion Protests. BERLIN, April 30. -- The new Nazi labor code with its system of ‘leaders and followers, confidential shop councils, courts of honor and labor trustees’ goes into effect tomorrow. In connection with the May Day observance, the ‘leaders and followers’ will take an oath to serve loyally under the slogan, ‘The Common Good Before the Good of the Individual.’

Can you think of all the times the pro-freedom right has celebrated a socialist holiday with a collectivist slogan? Me neither, but those kinds of facts never seem to deter the fringe far left in pushing their 100-year-old big lie that they’re not the Nazis. Even now that the left’s biggest lie is disintegrating faster than Biden’s ability to form cogent word sounds or walk in a straight line, they’re having to scramble to come up with a new narrative to explain the old.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Public domain.