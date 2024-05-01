A beginning toward taking back our country

Today, police have virtually completed the arrest of dozens of students and provocateurs who occupied Hamilton Hall at Columbia University. With the request by Columbia’s President Baroness Minouche Shafik earlier today to have the NYPD enter the campus to end this standoff, a solid and well planned operation has concluded without any bloodshed. The NYPD entered through an upper-story window since the first-floor doors were heavily barricaded. The university has requested that the police remain on the campus through May 17.

These universities throughout the nation have wrought their own damages, having radicalized their students via Critical Theory and other Marxist propaganda. The present situation is a continuation of the “summer of love” begun in 2020.

In under two hours, the NYPD emptied the university building and tent encampment. We can only hope that those Columbia students who occupied Hamilton Hall are expelled.

The only way to reverse this cultural rot is to penalize these entities via financial loss. In NYC, D.A. Bragg will not punish this behavior, but civil lawsuits can force changes. Alan Dershowitz has called for suits against the entities that threatened students and the schools that did not protect Jewish students. These schools have large endowments, and they must be forced to pay for their inactivity. Further, the City of N.Y. should give a bill to the university for the costs of gaining control of the campus, since they delayed the request for three weeks.

I attended Washington University in St. Louis, which had its campus police arrest students who created an encampment on the campus. In Texas, this uprising was ended with arrests. At another alma mater, NYU in lower Manhattan, the occupation has not concluded. Other schools should learn from this. Our federal leadership does not show any interest in ending these events, though the government worked hard to get any Jan. 6 participant. Such politicization of the Justice Department should be sufficient reason to change the national administration.

There are class action lawsuits brought against these colleges. This is the only way to make change.

UCLA has announced that it will not tolerate non-students leading these riots. Maybe later than should have occurred, these college leaders are now trying to save their jobs.

This is the beginning of taking back our country. The cultural perversion of our youth must be reversed at the educational institutions. The anarchists who were encouraged by President Obama with his support of “Occupy Wall Street” must be stopped. This led to growth in Antifa membership. The radical Democrats encouraged these riots, which were widespread during the BLM movement, and now use anti-Israel rhetoric.

Some who were asleep for years are now waking up. Now they are eating their own Democrat party regulars. This is a big threat to Biden’s re-election. Wait for the DNC convention in Chicago.

Image: ajay_suresh via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.