Campus antisemitism: Follow the money

Virtually all Ivy League universities in the USA have Arab-funded academic chairs, many of them directed and taught by radical Arab Muslims whose methodology is to indoctrinate rather than teach American students.

Countries like Qatar, a chief funder of Hamas in Gaza and a proud subscriber to the Muslim Brotherhood’s ideology, pour billions of dollars, along with anti-Israel and anti-American propaganda, into the coffers of American and European universities.

The Middle Eastern Studies Association (MESA), USA, is dominated by pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel professors, and most of its board membership is made up of Arab Middle Easterners and Turks. Not a single Israeli is on the board.

Since the 9/11 attacks on America, Qatar has become the largest foreign donor to American academia. American universities, especially Ivy League schools, have largely refrained from revealing the sources of their funding, but a study by the Institute for Global Anti-Semitism Studies and Policy (ISGAP) found a direct link between the amount of donations and the presence of pro-Palestinian groups on campuses.

In November 2023, ISGAP and the National Council of Resistance of Iran published a study entitled “The Corruption of the American Mind.” The study revealed that $13 billion in undisclosed foreign funding had come from Qatar and other authoritarian countries to over 100 American universities, resulting in a 300% increase in antisemitism on campuses.

New research reveals Qataris funneling billions of dollars into Cornell University in unreported funds. The findings show that Qatar has donated $1.95 billion directly to Cornell University for its campus at Doha’s Education City and $7.9 billion to Sidra Hospital in Doha, which is operated by Cornell. According to the Financial Times, since 1986, Qatar has contributed $5.1 billion to American universities.

It is clear that Qatar, a radical Islamist state, which President Biden has embraced, has been a major (biased) mediator in the efforts to release the Israeli hostages from Hamas’s captivity. Immediately following the Hamas invasion of Israel and the murder of 1,200 Israelis and kidnapping of 250 others, the Qatari government released a statement that accused Israel of “being solely responsible for the ongoing escalation,” thus justifying the Hamas terror onslaught. Doha has also been hosting the leaders of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Mashal.

In 2017, the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, began an embargo against Qatar, ostensibly due to its support of terrorist groups and its close relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood’s regime of Erdoğan’s Turkey. Nevertheless, Joe Biden designated Qatar as a major non-NATO ally. To rebuild its image, Qatar spent a fortune on U.S. lobbyists.

Under U.S. law American universities must disclose foreign donations of $250,000 or more, but universities have ignored this ruling with little or no consequences.

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) sponsored a bill titled the “Defending Education Transparency and Ending Rogue Regimes Engaging in Nefarious Transactions Act,” which passed in the House of Representative Education and Workforce Committee with bipartisan support.

The widespread antisemitic pro-Hamas demonstrations on U.S. campuses since October 7, 2023 have raised obvious questions about the funding of U.S. universities by foreign and anti-America regimes — in particular, the connection between the Qatari funding and the antisemitic demonstrations on many campuses including Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, NYU, Rutgers, and Yale.

The Qatar Foundation, run by Moza bint Nasser, mother of Qatar’s emir, is responsible for the majority of Middle Eastern donations coming into U.S. campuses. According to ISGAP’s research, there is a direct correlation between the Qatari funding of U.S. universities and the active presence at those universities of groups such as the anti-Israel Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), which promotes aggressive antisemitism on campus.

Qatari funding has also led to the silencing of publications by scholars who are critical of the prevailing ideology, which, in most cases, is anti-Israel, as well as professional associations like MESA.

While the U.S. Congress is beginning to address the widespread interference on American campuses by foreign funders, such as Qatar, enforcement of rules regarding disclosure by universities of foreign funding has been nonexistent, and university presidents and trustees have used their free hand to accommodate hostile funders like Qatar. It is therefore imperative that the U.S. administration cut funding to universities that allow biased, antisemitic anti-Israel and anti-America funders.

It is clear that universities that are beholden to funders such as Qatar would ignore the antisemitic incitement on their campuses, as some of the Ivy League schools have done. The harassment of Jewish students is intolerable in America. Since October 7, what we have seen on U.S. Ivy League schools closely resembles Germany’s universities in the late 1920s and 1930s, when Nazi students and professors took over the campuses and excluded Jewish students.

In 2024 America, it is inconceivable that anti-black or anti-gay incitement would be tolerated. Yet spineless presidents of Ivy League schools have tolerated antisemitism on their campuses.

The U.S. Department of Education must begin to follow the money and enforce U.S. laws. Foreign agitators who are given a scholarship by the Qatari Foundation and then incite antisemitic harassment of Jewish student must be expelled and deported. Supporting a terrorist organization like Hamas on U.S. campuses and streets must have consequences. Otherwise, the terror will infect America, with indoctrinated students becoming terrorists. Cities like New York must call on the National or State Guard to ensure the safety of Jewish students and detain the violent pro-Hamas agitators. Antisemitism has no place in a civilized society.

