The question of ‘outside agitators’

Now that Democrats are getting concerned about the possible impact that the widespread anti-semitic protests across America may have on Joe Biden’s re-election chances, they are beginning to blame the escalating threat on “outside agitators.” New York City’s Democrat mayor Eric Adams, for example, denounced the revelation that the protests at Columbia were fomented by “outside agitators” who were “individuals not affiliated with the university,” adding that these people were “professionals.” And, even the mainstream media is now uncovering infusions of outside funding to fuel the movement.

The willingness to face that reality when it suits their purposes contrasts with the Left’s unwillingness to do so when it does not. It was not that long ago that anyone raising the idea that government-sponsored agent provocateurs played a role on January 6 was immediately labeled a conspiracy theorist and ruthlessly censored. The Pelosi-selected committee steadfastly refused to interview a single one of the prominent instigators video-taped on the scene. The FBI stonewalled any questions about these persons, or the role played by anyone employed by the Deep State. The complicit social media platforms dutifully silenced any such inconvenient questioning.

The use of “outside agitators” is not just consistent with what we are learning about today’s campus protests, and other leftist movements such as BLM/Antifa. It is also consistent with other aspects now known about January 6—that the Democrats were the party that wanted the legislative procedures presided over by Vice President Mike Pence to be shut down. That it was President Trump who repeatedly urged his supporters to be peaceful and obey law enforcement. That it was the Capitol Police under Pelosi’s command that opened the doors and waved people into the building. That it was Pelosi and the D.C. Mayor who turned down Trump’s offer ahead of time to provide law enforcement assistance. That it was Democrats who tried to use January 6 as a pretext for a wide range of further repressive actions: impeachment, indictments, imprisonments, and even a fake show of major military presence complete with barricades and barbed wire in D.C., against the supposed “insurrection” which somehow never came.

Now that Democrats are beginning to admit the use of “outside agitators” as a tactic in Leftist protests should we not open that subject to transparent uncensored investigation regarding January 6? Just asking.

