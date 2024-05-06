NY lawmaker who voted for the ‘get Trump’ Adult Survivors Act gets hit with a rape lawsuit, so now he calls the law ‘unconstitutional’

File this under the “you-can’t-make-this-stuff-up” tab.

Kevin Parker is a state lawmaker from Brooklyn, New York, and he was one of the many legislators to (proudly) throw his support the Adult Survivors Act of 2022—Parker wanted “to ensure all New Yorkers can seek justice and be heard,” of course—which granted alleged victims of sexual assault a one-year time period to sue their alleged abusers in civil court, even if the alleged crime was outside of the statute of limitations. It was a “get Trump” scheme, to open the door for the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit, but like all things “get Trump” it has backfired…spectacularly.

Because, at the eleventh hour before the act was set to expire, a young woman (Olga Jean-Baptiste) accused Parker of forcibly raping her in 2004, so now, Parker is calling the law “unconstitutional.”

New York State Senator Kevin Parker, a state lawmaker from Brooklyn who supported and voted for the "Adult Survivors Act," enabling E. Jean Carroll to sue Trump over accusations of assault from 3 decades ago, now asserts that the law is unconstitutional because he is accused of… pic.twitter.com/ecHJuJi4HQ — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) May 6, 2024

Furthermore, according to a local report, Parker called the accusation “absolutely untrue.” Huh, interesting response; so am I to understand that he’s accusing Jean-Baptiste of lying about the alleged assault?

Now, it’s not like I expect the case to go anywhere, but since he’s basically labeling his accuser a liar—perhaps she’s a mentally-ill hag with a ludicrous series of events who’s been obsessing over him for years, because in that case, I would be more inclined to believe Parker—he too should be subject to an $83.3 million fine, for the sake of optics and an even-handed application of the law and punitive measures of course. Because, as precedent dictates, this is “defamation” and that’s a very serious issue. (Heaven help him if he ever tried to implement an NDA or pay Jean-Baptiste a “hush money” sum to go away.)

As I mentioned above, Parker isn’t a merit hire, so allow me to point to the fatal flaw in the legislation that he endorsed—this is a case of a poorly-written and inarticulate law. (Perhaps all the DIE lawyers hired for legislative counsel are to blame? This was clearly a “get Trump” initiative, but the bill’s text read that the law could be used against “any party” accused of a “sexual offense” (as defined by state code elsewhere). Naturally, this was going to ensnare more Democrat politicians than anything (Andrew Cuomo, Eric Adams, now Parker) since they are the preeminent (and bona fide) abusers, so they really should have been a little smarter, and instead of writing the bill to allow “any party” to be subjected to a lawsuit, they should have been clearer and more specific; see a suggested draft below:

[E]very civil claim or cause of action brought against any party [Donald J. Trump]...which would constitute a sexual offense…which is barred as of the effective date of this section because the applicable period of limitation has expired…is hereby revived…. Sure, it seems unconstitutional, but that didn’t stop them before!

Lawfare is a bad deal for all, because it also includes the law of unintended consequences for those waging the lawfare, and it is like a boomerang—it’s amazing that the Democrats have yet to figure this out.

