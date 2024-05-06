Nathan Wade calls his affair with Fani ‘as American as apple pie’ in first interview since his resignation from Georgia election case

When you hear the expression “as American as apple pie,” you might think of country hoedowns of yesteryear, ballpark games with peanuts and Cracker Jacks, Andy Griffith’s Mayberry, Fourth of July celebrations on warm summer nights complete with fireworks and ice cream, Norman Rockwell scenes, or any other uniquely American cultural element that elicits wholesomeness—because that’s what apple pie is, it’s wholesome, and evocative of traditional America when mom baked an apple pie and set it on the windowsill to cool.

But tawdry workplace hook-ups between tacky incompetents that culminate in prolonged sweaty affairs lied about under oath because they’re supposed to be running election interference and not getting into each other’s pants? Not exactly.

But, that’s how Nathan Wade described his relationship with his superior, Fani Willis, in his first interview since resigning from the Georgia election case that set the stage for their “romance.”

Here’s the story, reported by Hanna Panreck at Fox News:

Former Georgia special prosecutor Nathan Wade broke his silence Monday about his ‘workplace romance’ with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, which he said was ‘American as apple pie.’ Wade spoke to ABC News' Linsey Davis in his first media interview since resigning from the Georgia election interference case against former President Trump in March. ‘Workplace romances are as American as apple pie,’ Wade said in an interview that aired on ‘Good Morning America.’ ‘It happens to everyone. But it happened to the two of us.’

First of all, no, it does not happen to everyone.

Second of all—okay, maybe technically this expression works in this new, remade progressive Democrat America. But if that’s the case, then corruption where your illicit paramour gives you a job for which you’re probably not qualified and sends three-quarters of a million taxpayer dollars your way must be “as American as apple pie” too. Not really a great look for “America” wouldn’t you say?

Thirdly, perhaps a better simile for the nature of the Wade-Willis passions would be “as indiscriminate as Kamala Harris,” or “as ambitious as Monica Lewinksy,” or simply, “as corrupt as law-faring, Machiavellian Democrats.”

Not only did these two seemingly lie under oath, Fani even implied propriety from the pulpit of a church—so how many counts of perjury does this admission warrant between the two lovers who repeatedly swore that nothing unethical ever happened? Certainly a whole lot more than the 13 counts lobbied against Trump.

