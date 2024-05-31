The double-standard in Trump’s conviction

Former president Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records marks a historic and troubling moment in American politics. As the first American president to be convicted of a crime, Trump’s case raises significant questions about the politicization of the justice system, the double-standard in the application of justice, and its impact on the nation’s democratic processes.

The verdict came after a six-week trial, with the jury returning a unanimous decision in less than two days. The conviction centers on allegations that Trump misclassified hush money payments to adult film actress Stephanie Clifford to influence the 2016 presidential election. Despite the conviction, Trump has vowed to appeal, describing the trial as a “rigged decision” and an act of political persecution. This sentiment resonates with many, who see this as an example of the justice system being used as a political weapon.

President Trump’s attorney has pledged to appeal the conviction swiftly. New York Supreme Court justice Juan Merchan has set the sentencing hearing for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention, where Trump is expected to be formally designated as the GOP presidential nominee. Importantly, Trump is not barred from running for president, even as a convicted felon.

Outside the courtroom, Trump blasted the conviction, pledging to contest it. “This was a rigged decision right from day one. And we will fight for our Constitution,” he said. These words reflect a deep-seated frustration with what many perceive as a biased legal system.

The Biden campaign responded to the conviction, asserting that “no one is above the law.” However, this narrative is seen by Trump’s supporters as a thinly veiled attempt to leverage the legal system for political gain. The notion that Trump’s actions warrant such unprecedented legal scrutiny, whereas other political figures face little to no accountability, underscores the perceived double-standard.

This trial and the conviction are not isolated incidents, but part of a broader pattern of legal actions against Trump. He faces three other prosecutions in the District of Columbia, Georgia, and Florida related to his efforts to contest the 2020 election results and his handling of classified documents. Many see these cases as part of an orchestrated effort to undermine his political career.

Republicans have been swift to condemn the decision. House Speaker Mike Johnson called it a “shameful day in American history,” highlighting the political nature of the charges and the questionable credibility of key witnesses, like Michael Cohen, who has a history of lying to Congress and prosecutors. Sen. Rand Paul described it as a “sad day for America,” while Rep. Jim Jordan labeled the verdict a “travesty of justice.”

Moreover, some legal experts have raised concerns about the judge’s jury instructions, suggesting that they may have been biased and led the jury to render a guilty verdict. This only adds to the perception that the trial was not conducted on a level playing field.

Whereas Trump faces extensive legal scrutiny, the “Biden Crime Family,” as some experts have called it, seems to get a pass. The millions of dollars received from Ukrainian dealings, which raises serious questions about conflicts of interest and potential corruption, has not been subjected to the same level of investigation or prosecution. Additionally, the cocaine found in the White House earlier this year, during a period when Hunter Biden was an overnight guest, was dismissed in less than a week, despite his well documented history of drug addiction. This disparity in how justice is applied further erodes public trust in the legal system.

Some Democrats celebrated the conviction, reiterating the message that no one is above the law. However, this sentiment rings hollow to those who see the justice system being selectively applied to target political opponents.

The prosecution’s case hinged on the testimony of Michael Cohen, a disbarred lawyer and convicted felon. The defense argued that Cohen’s credibility was severely compromised, given his history of dishonesty and personal vendetta against Trump. Despite this, the jury found the prosecution’s narrative convincing enough to convict.

Some court observers have gone so far as to compare the current state of the American republic to that of a banana republic, where political opponents are targeted and legal systems are manipulated for partisan ends. This comparison underscores the severity of the situation and the urgent need for reforms to restore faith in the justice system.

The broader implications of this conviction extend beyond Trump’s political future. It sets a concerning precedent for the use of legal mechanisms to settle political scores. This trial has amplified the already polarized political climate, fueling distrust in the justice system.

In my book, Trump and the Jews, I explore how Trump’s bold policies and actions have strengthened America’s relationship with its allies, including the state of Israel. During his term in office, Trump’s moral clarity in combatting the enemies of Israel and the United States was always greatly appreciated in the State of Israel. As citizens of a “democracy on steroids,” most Israelis see through this blatantly political verdict against Trump. If America’s justice system has any lasting value, the verdict will be overturned upon appeal.

David Rubin is the former mayor of Shiloh, Israel and a noted author and speaker on Israeli politics and security. Mayor Rubin and his son were victims of a terror attack, leading to David founding the Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund, dedicated to healing the trauma of children who have been victims of terrorist attacks.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.