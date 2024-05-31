President Donald Trump’s sacrifices are like no other leader in the history of America

Yesterday’s vile travesty of justice, where President Trump was found guilty of 34 felonies, caused history of the dubious kind in America.

Many in the mainstream media, which is the PR wing for the Democrats, gloated over the fact that Trump became the first president in American history to be criminally convicted.

Since history is being mentioned, let’s look at another kind of history.

The history of net worths of past presidents both before and after completing their tenure as president.

Let’s begin with President Jimmy Carter: when he was sworn in, his net worth was $2.3 million. However, in current times his net worth is $10 million, largely due to books and speaking gigs. His net worth multiplied by 5 times.

Next was President Ronald Reagan, who thanks to his success in Hollywood, had a net worth of $10.6 million before his presidency. Following his presidency, his net worth was $15.4 million.

Next was President George H. W. Bush, whose pre-presidency net worth was around $4 million. But after his tenure at the White House, his wealth grew almost six times, to $23 million. Bush’s net worth grew by 475% between the time he took office in 1989 and 2017, largely due to his oil exploration businesses.

Now for President Clinton. The Clintons were worth $1.3 million before they came to the White House. Following lucrative book deals and speaking gigs their combined net worths grow by more than 6,000%. Today, their combined fortune is more than $240 million, and counting. The Clinton Foundation was used like an expense account by the Clintons, and most of the “donations” were collected during Hillary Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State.

We look at President George W. Bush: before his stint at the White House his net worth was roughly $20 million, due to his oil exploration businesses and his owning a baseball team. Bush’s net worth doubled to $40 million, following a lucrative post-presidency speaking circuit. Bush gave at least 200 speeches for six-figure fees from 2009–2015 alone.

Now for Barack Obama. The Obamas entered the White House with $1.3 million. Upon leaving, they received lucrative book, oratory, movie, and podcast deals which caused their net worth to multiply by almost 24 times, to $70 million. Experts claim that if the Obamas proceed on this trajectory they will be worth $242.5 million when all is said and done.

What do we infer?

All former presidents have benefitted from their tenure in the White House.

The benefits are not just financial but social, as they are welcomed in elite circles that probably would have never entertained them before their presidencies.

Their presidencies increase their reach and access, and present more lucrative opportunities. It must be remembered that these lucrative deals signed following their presidency are not due to their abilities or skills. This is usually payback for favors the presidents did during their respective tenures.

There is only one president in recent times who lost financially and socially following his tenure at the White House—that man is Donald J. Trump.

Before being sworn in his net worth was around $3 billion, due to his amazing success in real estate and as a brand. After leaving the White House, his worth dwindled to $2.3 billion. Trump’s net worth soared to $6.5 billion a few months back when his popular Truth Social became a publicly-traded company.

Truth Social would not have existed had the Democrats not forced a ban on President Trump across all social media. This is not a shady behind-the-scenes deal that other presidents struck. Truth Social grew because of popular support.

Trump had a great life before entering politics.

He traveled the world in his luxurious private aircraft. He lived in the best hotels, many of which he owned. He struck multi-million dollar deals with the best in business. He was welcomed everywhere because he represented the success story to which many aspire.

His name became an epithet for success and was even used in Hollywood movies.

But after the relentless and unfair media attacks and smear campaigns by the Democrats, his brand value was diminished. He is no longer welcomed at those “elite” gatherings. Many hesitate to associate themselves with Trump either because they are brainwashed themselves or they fear backlash and loss.

To comprehend what Trump is being subjected to, think of a scenario where someone in your locality spreads ugly rumors about you. These falsehoods not only diminish your achievements but paint you as a crook, a bigot, and a criminal.

Now imagine this happening daily on a global scale for almost a decade. Imagine turning on the TV and finding yourself being the object of crude humor by comedians. Imagine watching a newly released film and being mentioned pejoratively. Imagine opening a newspaper and finding myriad false claims. It is not just you but your friends, relatives, children, and colleagues who are attacked.

It would destroy your peace of mind. It would probably cause you to fall sick and need psychiatric help. You would do anything for it to stop and for peace to be restored.

But Trump seems upright and sunny, he still retains his swagger and sense of humor:

DON JR: “I’m here with your favorite President, we’re cranking out a couple mean Tweets at the courthouse” 🤣



pic.twitter.com/AAIfJQtBay — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 29, 2024

He relishes mocking his tormentors, which makes them almost combust with rage:

But Trump is human and it must feel unfathomably awful to go through this over and over again.

There will be those who claim if he had known that he would suffer so much, he would not have entered politics.

Well, even after winning the presidency he could have chosen to save himself.

He probably could have struck a deal in 2017, just when the Russia Collusion hoax was hatched. Perhaps resign citing health reasons in exchange for immunity. Instead, he implemented policies that caused a strong economy, low inflation, low unemployment, controlled immigration, and peace around the world. A deal could have been struck in January 2021. He could have promised to quit politics in exchange for immunity.

But despite being aware of the perils, Trump continued to engage in efforts that cost him both socially and financially.

He potentially stands to lose the facility that is most valuable to any human being — his freedom.

Trump is making sacrifices like no other leader in the history of America. This is a true act of selflessness and patriotism.

As citizens, the least you can do is express support for this brave man in every way possible.

This support can be for selfish reasons too, because if they are allowed to do this to President Trump, you will be next in line for similar treatment. They weren’t really after him to begin with but you, and he was brave enough to stand in the way.

