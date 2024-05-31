The view from 30,000 feet above the bogus Trump trial and conviction *UPDATED*

(Watch this post for updates, both within and at the end of the post.)

In the light of day, I’ve got a few comments regarding the Trump trial, the verdict, the future, and what We The People can do. Preliminarily, it’s fitting in a macabre way that the verdict came on May 30, the original Memorial Day, because yesterday marked the death of the American justice system, and we should all mourn that.

First, let’s pull back from the minutiae of the trial to explain why any sentient being understands that this was not about justice but was, instead, about destroying a political opponent. The proof lies in the fact that this was a cobbled-together case that revolved around a prostitu...er, porn actress.

The porn actress was the important fact. Alvin Bragg, aided by the White House in the form of Michael Colangelo, a former senior official in the Biden Department of Justice, followed the Levrentiy Beria approach to “justice.” Beria was Stalin’s enforcer and famously said, “Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.”

In other words, in an intentionally complicated and corrupt legal system, everyone has done something wrong. Here, the point was to get five words in the same sentence: “Trump,” “Porn Star,” and “Convicted Felon.” That was the man, and that was the crime.

In a legitimate system, if you’re going after a popular politician for criminal acts, you go after him for big, clear offenses: Murder, assault, robbery—you know, the classics of Anglo-Saxon jurisprudence, stretching back 1,500 years. You don’t say that, in 2016, when a porn actress Trump allegedly slept with blackmailed him, he paid his lawyer to make her go away, and that payment elevated a New York campaign misdemeanor into a felony because it either (a) violated federal campaign law, even though the feds did not believe there was a crime, or (b) state campaign laws, or (c) constituted some sort of tax evasion. A lot of the claims were time-barred, but I’ve lost track.

An indictment that is so delayed, complicated, vague, and petty isn’t about justice; it’s about politics. This is the government in attack mode, and everyone knows it.

Second, we all know the charge is bogus because Trump was never embarrassed about his playboy lifestyle. It was his brand.

We didn’t vote for Trump because of his morals. We knew JFK was a horrible human being about women, and we saw Clinton’s parade of women, from the ones he assaulted to the affairs to the payoffs to the interns under the desk. Americans were inured to sleazy dalliances.

What was important was that we saw that the apparently sexually abstemious Obama hated America and that Hillary intended to follow in his footsteps. Trump, the playboy, loved America and Americans, and that was good enough for us. The payoff was to hide the allegations from Melania; that was his business, not ours.

Third, people are already starting to attack Trump’s lawyers and Trump himself for having a lousy defense. What they don’t understand is that the defense was irrelevant.

Yes, Trump probably didn’t have the best attorneys available. That’s because, in the years since the election, the Biden administration has imprisoned and disbarred any lawyer who got near Trump. When Shakespeare wrote, “The first thing we do is, let’s kill all the lawyers” in Henry VI, Part II, that wasn’t animus towards lawyers. The person speaking was planning a revolution, and the rule of law stood in the way. Biden figuratively killed Trump’s lawyers, making it hard for him to find good ones.

But even the best lawyers couldn’t have won because this was not a winnable case. The judge saw to that.

I worked as a litigator in the San Francisco Bay Area for over thirty years. That experience transformed me from being a Democrat to being a conservative. The reason is that 90% of the judges in the Bay Area are leftists, and I learned how leftist judges approach the law: It’s a tool to achieve “social justice.”

I saw both trial and appellate judges blatantly lie about the facts and the law. I heard them say things such as, “I know that the law requires, but I feel...” or, when faced with an implacable law, “Just remember that there’s more than one way to skin a cat,” and then ignoring the law anyway.

The way I’ve always seen it is that leftist judges think they’re akin to priests. When priests are ordained, they become a conduit to a higher power. Leftist judges think their robes mean that they can bypass facts and law because they are conduits to a “greater social justice.” That’s exactly how Merchan approached this case. We can also anticipate that the appellate process in New York will see the same kind of judges.

Fourth, the Democrats, formerly associated with being the soft-on-crime party, will now become the most righteous people in the world when it comes to the criminal justice system. Forget the Democrat revolving door that sees people guilty of violent crimes arrested and even convicted dozens of times before ending up back on the street. Forget the Boston mayor who wants to stop prosecuting the crimes that, when committed, destroy people's quality of life, making a city unlivable for the productive class. Forget the left’s de-incarceration movement. And, of course, forget their endless sympathy for convicted criminals.

Moving forward, the words “convicted felon” will be attached to Trump with every breath the Democrats take. This means, too, that Biden finally has an excuse to avoid a debate. “I won’t debate a convicted felon,” he’ll self-righteously declare.

However, do not expect the sudden reverence for the rule of law to extend to the illegal aliens pouring into the country, the pedophiles the left protects, or the robbers, murderers, rapists, and other violent, dangerous people who are the Democrat party’s foot soldiers in the war against civilization.

Of course, this branding may backfire. On X, Democrats have labeled Trump as “Trump the Outlaw.” With that phrase, they’ve just turned him into Robin Hood, fighting an utterly corrupt government. That should bring in votes from all the people who have been victimized by the criminal justice system and regulatory state.

Fifth, this case is eminently winnable on review. It should have been void ab initio, a legal term meaning that it had no validity from its inception and that everything thereafter was invalid.

The Sixth Amendment is very clear that “the accused shall...be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation.” As every legal commentator has pointed out, the indictment and arraignment against Trump never named the felony/felonies that allegedly elevated a garden-variety, time-barred misdemeanor into an actionable crime. At that moment, the case was dead.

Having allowed an invalid case, Merchan then gagged Trump’s First Amendment rights; silenced and abused his witnesses; allowed days of irrelevant testimony from a prostitute; refused to allow a witness who could have explained the federal campaign charges, even while allowing the prosecutor to argue that charge in closing; and, of course, said that the jury could pick from a potpourri of underlying felonies to find Trump guilty.

The Supreme Court has said in Richardson v. United States that “this Court has indicated that the Constitution itself limits a State's power to define crimes in ways that would permit juries to convict while disagreeing about means, at least where that definition risks serious unfairness and lacks support in history or tradition.” It approvingly quoted Justice Scalia, who once wrote, “We would not permit...an indictment charging that the defendant assaulted either X on Tuesday or Y on Wednesday...” However, that is precisely what Merchan not only permitted but ordered.

Sixth, the Supreme Court should immediately take up this case because it’s not an ordinary criminal case. It is a patent attempt to interfere with the election process. In Bush v. Gore, the Supreme Court didn’t wait for the vote count case to work its way up to the court, a process that can take years. Instead, it reached down and hauled the case before it because it affected a presidential election.

UPDATE: Some believe that the case will be remanded. However, because it was void ab initio, the Court must dismiss it entirely.

And this is where you come in: The Supreme Court likes to stay on the sidelines. It will intervene only if it feels that most people want this.

There are three ways people can show their power: Through their votes, through violence, or through money. The first two are out. The whole issue right now is that we’re being denied our vote. When it comes to violence, that’s a leftist purview. We conservatives believe in the rule of law. But money...

The more people who donate to Trump, even if it’s just $5, the more the Supreme Court will understand the nation’s fury. Shaun Maguire has written a beautiful, on-point essay explaining his $300,000 donation. Not everyone had $300,000, but so many people tried to donate last night that Trump’s website promptly crashed.

UPDATE: A lot of people did get through (I was one): “Trump campaign says they raised $34.8 million in small dollar fundraising in the less than 24 hours post conviction.”

Trump sent out an email containing this interesting nugget: “Not only was the amount historic, but 29.7% of yesterday's donors were brand new donors to the WinRed platform.”

If you couldn’t get onto the site last night, don’t lose that momentum. Go now and let the Supreme Court know that the Democrats should not be allowed to get away with this.

I'll be updating this post throughout the day, so check back.