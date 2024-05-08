Editor’s Note: All the stats included herein can be found on this archived page from the Trump White House.

In the tumultuous landscape of modern American politics, one cannot underestimate the profound impact of economic policies on the lives of everyday citizens.

As we approach the crucial decision-making moment of the 2024 presidential election, it is imperative to reflect on the achievements of the Trump administration and how they have shaped the economic landscape of the nation.

Before the onset of COVID-19, the United States experienced an unprecedented economic boom under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump. His administration’s commitment to fostering a robust economic environment yielded remarkable results that reverberated across the nation.

With the creation of seven million new jobs, surpassing even the most optimistic projections, the Trump administration propelled America’s workforce to unparalleled heights.

Middle-class families witnessed a substantial increase in income, soaring nearly $6,000—a feat unmatched by any previous administration. The unemployment rate plummeted to a historic low of 3.5%, marking a significant milestone in economic prosperity.

Furthermore, Trump’s administration achieved an unparalleled 40 consecutive months with more job openings than job hirings, underscoring the strength and resilience of the American job market. Incomes surged in every corner of the nation, heralding a future filled with promise and opportunity for citizens from all walks of life.

Crucially, the Trump administration’s economic policies delivered tangible benefits to a broad cross-section of society.

Unemployment rates for blacks, Hispanics, Asians, American Indians, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and those without a high school diploma reached record lows, ushering in a new era of inclusivity and economic empowerment.

The Trump administration’s unwavering commitment to lifting individuals out of poverty yielded remarkable results, with nearly seven million Americans liberated from reliance on food stamps.

Moreover, income inequality saw a significant reduction, marking the largest decline in over a decade. The bottom 50 percent of American households experienced a remarkable 40 percent increase in net worth, exemplifying the Trump administration’s dedication to fostering economic prosperity for all.

Through strategic policies aimed at revitalizing American manufacturing and incentivizing domestic production, the Trump administration brought jobs, factories, and industries back to the U.S.

The creation of over 1.2 million manufacturing and construction jobs underscored the Trump administration’s commitment to revitalizing America’s industrial base and reinvigorating the backbone of the nation’s economy.

Additionally, the Trump administration’s efforts to modernize the regulatory framework for agricultural biotechnology products and invest in rural America through initiatives, such as the ReConnect Program, demonstrated a comprehensive approach to strengthening the nation’s economic foundation from coast to coast.

Even in the face of unprecedented challenges posed by the global pandemic, the Trump administration’s steadfast leadership steered the nation towards a record-setting economic comeback. Rejecting “blanket lockdowns” in favor of a targeted, data-driven approach, the administration ensured the safety of the American people while safeguarding economic stability.

The rapid GDP growth rate of 33.1 percent during the third quarter of 2020 stands as a testament to the resilience of the American economy under President Trump’s stewardship. With the easing of coronavirus restrictions, the economy rebounded at remarkable speed, adding back over 12 million jobs—a feat achieved 23 times faster than the previous administration’s recovery efforts.

Notably, the Trump administration’s proactive measures resulted in a swift decline in unemployment rates across demographic groups, with Hispanic, Asian, and black unemployment rates witnessing significant decreases.

Small businesses, the lifeblood of the American economy, experienced a resurgence in confidence and activity, with an impressive 80 percent open for business by January 2021.

Furthermore, the stabilization of America’s financial markets through the establishment of Treasury Department-supported facilities at the Federal Reserve underscored the Trump administration’s commitment to ensuring the long-term health and vitality of the nation’s economic infrastructure.

In contrast to the crippling lockdowns embraced by other nations, the United States emerged as a beacon of economic resilience and stability. By prioritizing the safe reopening of businesses and communities, the Trump administration demonstrated a clear-eyed understanding of the interconnectedness between economic prosperity and public health.

As we stand on the precipice of a new chapter in American history, it is incumbent upon us to recognize and appreciate the transformative impact of the Trump administration's economic policies. From record-breaking job creation to historic reductions in unemployment, President Trump's steadfast leadership has ushered in an era of unprecedented economic prosperity for the American people.

In the upcoming November election, the choice is clear. We must cast our ballots in favor of continued economic growth, opportunity, and prosperity. By reelecting President Donald J. Trump, we reaffirm our commitment to a future defined by boundless potential and shared prosperity for all Americans.

Joseph Ford Cotto, 1st Baron Cotto, GCCCR (DBA) is the author of What Happened to America?: How—and Why—the American Dream Became a Nightmare. He hosts ‘News Sight,’ an online program with a sharp focus on the current events that impact your life. During 2014, HLM King Kigeli V of Rwanda bestowed a hereditary knighthood upon him. It was followed by a barony the next year. He holds a doctorate in business administration.

Image: Public domain.