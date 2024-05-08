Dog lovers: No to Noem

As everyone and their uncle now knows, South Dakota governor Kristi Noem shot her dog, Cricket, about 20 years ago.

But only one week ago, Noem strongly suggested that Biden’s dog, Commander, also be shot because he was committed to biting Secret Service agents at the White House. Commander, an imperious German shepherd, has the potential to be a good boy now that he’s escaped the lying dog-faced pony soldier named Biden, and his leftist circus.

Rarely do commonsense conservatives agree with unhinged leftists, but there is widespread, bipartisan, if you will, condemnation of Noem’s cruelty to animals (a goat was also exterminated). She claims Cricket attempted to bite her for intervening as she corralled the chickens.

In recent interviews, Noem claims that Cricket was aggressive towards humans and livestock. That doesn’t make sense -- unless Cricket was abused. After all, she was a German Wirehaired Pointer (GWP). On walks in the woods, I’ve seen them chase ghostly scents, squirrels, raccoons, and other things. That’s not surprising as they are in the Sporting Group (but also adept hunters).

My lovable old Golden Retriever (Wondrous Wellington Williams, AKA Welly) also chased chickens. (Here he eyes a potentially tasty one.)

But he remained adorable, and even saved me several times from drowning in various rivers and lakes -- at least that’s what he thought he was doing as he scratched the heck out of me (Here, Welly catches up to save the floundering swimmer).

When raised amidst a human family, GWPs will bond with everyone, similar to Goldens. Cricket was only 14 months old (barely out of puppyhood) when Noem executed her. One reasonably wonders how Cricket (in Noem’s estimation) so diverged from the breed’s observed traits include playfulness, spirit, and devotion to their family. Did she do her homework?!

So devoted and keen to please are GWPs that they aren’t even on the list of the twenty most aggressive dog breeds. Even majestic Saint Bernard dogs, despite saving many a hapless avalanche victim, are considered (by some) to be more aggressive.

One may reasonably wonder, then, how Noem raised and socialized Cricket. Even if one forgives her dark instincts, and accepts her description of Cricket’s demeanor (despite all the empirical evidence of the breed’s nature), there were other options.

Instead of impulsively shooting poor Cricket, a more composed and thoughtful “owner” may have considered offering her up to the military for training in obedience and detection. At only 14 months, Cricket may yet have been amenable to a military role tracking things and detecting explosives.

Police forces also leverage the GWP’s ability to find illegal substances and victims of crime and natural disasters.

Actually, if treated as part of the Noem family, Cricket may have yet been lovey-dovey. One doesn’t have to be a dog whisperer to appreciate the reciprocal delights of patient and loving training of our best canine friends. Even if not cut out for service, the immature pup would likely have become a loyal “bitch,” all too willing to please her human companions as she ingratiated herself into the Noem pack.

Twenty years ago is a long time. But last week -- when Noem contemplated that “Commander, say hello to Cricket” -- isn’t. Even to this day, despite all the backlash, Noem would put down misunderstood Commander.

As governor, she’s done some good things for South Dakota, but dogs are the most popular pet in the U.S. With such a talented group of conservatives eager to become Trump’s running mate, Noel says “No to Noem.”

She will alienate many fence sitters in the middle, if not from across the entire political spectrum -- Americans are dog lovers. I know my old chicken-chasing Welly would be shocked at the abuse Cricket suffered.

Images: Noel S. Williams