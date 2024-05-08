CNN reporter has dinner with Trump supporters, implies a Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde dynamic

On the surface, Trump supporters are “well-educated and successful” professionals, but underneath that veneer we’re monsters… who want to make America great again.

At least, that’s what Michelle Kosinksi thinks, because a first hand experience enjoying dinner with supporters of the president has left a permanent impression that will “haunt” her.

Here’s the story, from Fox News:

Ex-CNN reporter Michelle Kosinski wrote in a Sunday social media post that she was surprised by how ‘normal’ a group of ‘closeted’ Trump supporters seemed at a dinner she attended, which she said continues to ‘haunt’ her. ‘All were well-educated and successful in careers. They seemed great! On the surface. For like an hour. But slowly, over a few drinks, they began to let slip their true MAGA natures,’ Kosinski wrote.

Those of us who have been previously called as deplorable, irredeemable, racist, xenophobic, homophobic, transphobic, MAGAt, etc. believe “haunting” things like:

The Justice Department should be used to enforce laws instead of being used as a political arm of the Democrat party to illegally spy on and prosecute political opponents; it should also prosecute real criminals instead of targeting parents, Catholics, and MAGA supporters.

The Betsy Ross and Gadsden flags are not signs of domestic terrorism.

The DHS should enforce border laws instead of being used to facilitate the invasion of illegals from around the world to destroy our country.

The climate changes cyclically and naturally, and always will.

Unborn babies are people too.

Children from poor families shouldn’t be imprisoned by school boundaries so failing schools and bad teachers can keep their jobs; these kids should have the freedom of choice to go to better schools.

People should have the right to choose what kind of health insurance they buy.

It is better for the people to keep the money they earn, instead of the greedy government continually stealing it.

Capitalism is the system that allows the most people to move out of poverty, and off of the government plantation—this is good.

Women should not have to compete against men in sports, and they shouldn’t be forced to share private spaces with a person with a penis.

We should not fund Iran, which funds terrorists and has two goals: death to America, and death to Israel.

People have a right to medical freedom, and should not have been fired for declining to participate in clinical trials of a novel drug (Covid “vaccine”).

Children should not have been kept out of school, ignoring science and at the behest of powerful teachers unions.

People should have the freedom of choice on what kind of car and truck to drive.

Politicians and bureaucrats can’t control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity.

China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and other adversaries don’t care about their carbon footprint, even if they sign the worthless climate accord.

People who borrow student loans are responsible for paying back the loans, not the rest of us.

A president doesn’t have the dictatorial right to spend hundreds of billions paying off student loans to buy votes.

We should have DAs who keep career criminals in jail, not Soros-supported activists who aid and abet career criminals to harm society.

I know, really “haunting” right?

I have been out of the “closet” for a long time as a proud Trump supporter who wants to stop the intentional suicide of America and make America great again. The best way to help the poor and middle classes, minorities, and small businesses is to defeat these power hungry politicians who think the solution to everything is more regulations and higher taxes.

Vote Trump!

