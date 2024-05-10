Replacement theory? Joe Biden calls illegals 'Hispanic voters'

Replacement theory, anyone?

Someone ought to ask Joe Biden about his latest Freudian slip:

According to Fox News:

President Biden appeared to accidentally refer to Hispanic migrants as "voters" during an interview on a Spanish-speaking radio show released Tuesday. "It's even a bigger influx now in terms of Hispanic voters, or Hispanic - Hispanic citizens, who want to become citizens," President Biden said of the current migrant crisis. He argued that the current wave of immigration is "a little bit like back in the 1840s and the great exodus of Ireland, because of the famine and the way Irish Catholics were treated. They said no, no, we don't need any more of those folks. There was a large influx." "The Hispanic community is part of the future of America," Biden told a host from Spanish radio show Chiquibaby this week. "Twenty-eight out of every 100 students in school speak Spanish, the idea that you’re gonna ignore that? That’s our future. One of the reasons that we’re growing so much is we have a significant influx of immigrants coming into our country, only reason our economy’s so good. We’re not a xenophobic nation. Other nations are, we’re not, that’s why our economy is the best in the world."

Of course he's bringing them in to make them into Democrat voters.

The Hispanic voters who are U.S. citizens have sharply moved away from Biden in the polls, having seen the impact of illegal immigration on their jobs and communities. What better then for Biden than to replace them with his own "Hispanic voters," culled from the lawless contents of Venezuela's emptied prisons (which is why many Venezuelan-Americans moved here in the first place, to get away from those guys), and assorted criminal classes from all the nations of Latin America and other third world countries. Arrests of illegal border crossers, once in, for commiting crimes against U.S. citizens, has roughly doubled to nearly 15,267 in 2023. Venezuela, for one, has sent so many here their crime rate has gone down back home. As for the Mexican criminal classes here, well, the cartels have set up shop in the states, too. Just ask the 'stewmakers' of Chula Vista.

This gaffe, as Fox noted, seemed to be accidental, but it's not the first time he and his pals have done it.

Katie Pavlich noted this:

The Biden administration calls illegal aliens “new comers” and “undocumented Americans” https://t.co/wpUncx9y6F — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 8, 2024

It was likely in reference to New Jersey Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy using just that term, "undocumented citizens."

Biden may have used the term, too.

Meanwhile, as Biden waxes falsely about illegals improving the economy, Democrats have kept up with the 'Hispanic voters' vision quite literally. Just yesterday, they quashed a bill in the House to require states to verify citizenship of voters before registering them:

It’s official. The Biden campaign formally opposes House bill to *verify* citizenship status to vote in federal elections. Currently, all illegals need to do to vote is check a box. Biden wants illegals voting en masse. This proves it. https://t.co/0EsnMs5CX8 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 9, 2024

Hispanic voters, indeed, fresh across the border from other countries.

They keep getting caught again and again on this idea that they are replacing the U.S.'s voters with various foreign countries' voters, including their least-worthy citizens. Import enough of them, and the elections will swing to Biden and the Democrats.

Which is why this illegal racket needs to be shut down yesterday and a new administration brought in to end the sleazy game they've been playing.

No, illegals are not "Hispanic voters" and a heckuva lot of them are not even Hispanic. Calling them that looks less like a Freudian slip than a statement of intent. They keep doing it, over and over, and it all starts to fall into place.

They're not fooling much of anyone any more about their surge in open borders. What they want is to replace the American voter with someone more malleable to their wishes and ignorant of democratic tradition.

Anyone who is an American voters is a fool if they don't shut this down come November.

