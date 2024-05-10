The Democrats could use a Donald Trump of their own

Serious competition is a wonderful thing… for the consumers of the results. Meanwhile, America is just waking up to the true meaning of the Trump phenomenon. The Democrats’ “Squad” is an ideological perversion that has seriously damaged the party’s brand. “Defund the police?” Really? Pres. Trump, by comparison, is not an ideologue. Though not perfect, he remains a competent executive who relies on pragmatic common sense to solve problems.

This reality has become even more obvious as a result of the grotesque legal offensive being used to keep Trump out of the White House. The more they persecute him, the better he polls. Should the current hack judge put Trump in jail for failing to obey his capricious gag order, Trump’s campaign should finally put down the nonrefundable deposit on the hall, band, and caterer for Trump’s inaugural ball.

There’s a lot of talk about how divided America has become… but we’re really not. The leftist political establishment is the entity that has separated itself from the world in which most of us exist. The “lamestream” media also went with them. And the rest of us are waiting for Donald Trump to reassume his position at the top of the power structure.

There’s also been some buzz about the Democrats wanting to replace Biden as their candidate. I can see why… but with who? Photogenic California governor Gavin Hair Gel has, without much notice, committed political suicide. How? He went out of his way to advocate amending the Constitution to bypass the Second Amendment and thus restrict the people’s ability to keep and bear arms. So, criminals will have less impact on our lives? This is both evil and ignorant. It so happens that, in many cases, the weapons used to commit crimes have been obtained illegally. FYI, armed robbery and murder are already illegal -- but they still happen with unpleasant frequency.

Well, there’s still Beto waiting in the wings (I think he’s old enough now, at least physically). And since she has remained tan and rested, Hillary can at least be able to fog a mirror. If there ever was anybody who could show the world how to lose to Trump, it would be Hillary. Some talk involves Michelle Obama… that would be a hoot. All they really have are puppets in empty suits, and the ideologues pulling their strings have no idea as to what should really be done.

A Democrat Trump would have some kind of bag of solutions to solve such persistent problems as urban street bums and the declining standard of living due to inflation -- for which there may actually be more than just one remedy. But don’t hold your breath. They are not willing, let alone capable, of solving these or other problems… hence their collapse in the polls. But, if they had their own version of Trump, they could at least put up a credible fight. This is really what America needs… two competing parties that both have reasonably good ideas.

Why is this not so? Again, the obvious answer is that the Democrats have become perverted. They have no interest in solving problems -- just in making them more provocative. Their fatal mistake is that the provocation that they are causing is working against them, rather than giving them leverage against the opposition. This should not have been embraced, but, rather, avoided. Thus, traditional political practices have been abandoned, leaving crazy leftist concepts to become some sort of normal.

Compare this to Trump.

Image: National Archives