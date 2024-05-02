Pi Kappa Phi—a rager with purpose

As someone who loves America and supports Israel’s right to respond to the heinous events perpetrated by Hamas on October 7th, it has been disheartening to see the, er, ah, spontaneous protests break out, initially in the Ivy League, before spreading throughout the most liberal of academic institutions in the country.

Of course, what has been discovered through other reporting (here, here), these protests, now riots much like the BLM/Antifa chaos in 2020, are anything but spontaneous. They are funded by anti-America, anti-Israel, Marxist NGOs—to include George Soros’ Tides Foundation and the Rockefeller Brothers fund.

As paid provocateurs have been found to have infiltrated these groups, and as their actions have moved from “civil disobedience” to violence and calls for violence, they should be classified as domestic terrorists. They have called for the genocide of Jews, and more recently “death to America.”

In a recent turn of events though, a band of brothers (fraternity brothers, that is), stood between the rioters and the symbol of our great nation, the American flag.

Members of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, faced off against the mob and protected Old Glory from the miscreants who tried to replace the stars and stripes with the Palestinian flag.

Monica Showalter recapped the events yesterday afternoon, including this eyewitness account:

‘When the flag was raised once again, the greek community began singing the National anthem. As the Chancellor left, the quad erupted into chaos as protestors began removing the flag once again, preparing to destroy it. My fraternity brother and others ran over to hold it up, in order for it not to touch the ground. People began throwing water bottles at us, rocks, sticks, calling us profane names. We stood for an hour defending the flag so many fight to protect.’

Politicians and others likened the act of heroism to the image of Marines raising the U.S. flag on the island of Iwo Jima during World War II.

Florida’s Byron Donalds proclaimed:

Today, students at UNC Chapel Hill faced down an anti-American mob, helped replace a vandalized American flag, and proudly sang our national anthem. America is an exceptional nation that is worth defending.

Pi Kappa Phi (supported by other fraternities: Alpha Epsilon Pi, Pi Kappa Psi, and others) have established a crowdfunding page to throw a “rager,” or “a party worthy of the boat-shoed Broleteriat who did their country proud.”

While I would be proud to hoist a few with my patriotic brethren (and yes, I made a donation), might I suggest that Pi Kappa Phi take $1,000 from their $320k (at this point) in donations and throw the rager, but use the rest of it to sponsor counter-protests and defense funds to help confront the lunacy taking place at UNC and other, ahem, Institutes of Higher Learning across our land.

While your act of bravery and patriotism is to be commended, this fight (for America) has just begun. You’ve seen the enemy firsthand. They will be back on campus tomorrow, next week. They are marching through the institutions.

Your salvo is akin to the acts of bravery committed at our founding, by the Sons of Liberty; their actions sparked a revolution.

As Byron Donalds stated, America is an exceptional nation worth defending.

I would venture to bet that if you make this pledge, many millionaires and billionaires will be all too happy to back you up with financial commitments. Let’s take back our colleges and our great nation.

Bravo, men of Pi Kappa Phi.

