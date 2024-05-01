Frat boys defend American flag from pro-Hamas protest depredations at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Every once in awhile, a story comes along to restore one's faith in America.
Which takes us to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where the usual campus protestors were in for a surprise when a group of young men from a college fraternity house Pi Kappa Phi stepped forward to halt the dreary radicals from raising their Palestinian flag in place of the American one, the latter of which they intended to trample.
They ended up looking like amazing heroes in doing it.
According to a Twitter thread by Guillermo Estrada, whose Twitter account identifies him as a student:
(Thread) Today was a sad yet empowering day at Chapel Hill. When I walked to class, I saw the Palestinian flag raised on our quad flag pole, and was immediately upset at the act that these “protestors” had made. I cannot say I am fully educated on the Israel/Palestine conflict.
but it upset me that my country's flag was disrespected in order to advocate for another.
Shortly after, Chancellor Roberts came with police officers to hang the flag once again. They were met with profanity, middle fingers, thrown bottles, rocks, and water.When the flag was raised once again, the greek community began singing the National anthem. As the Chancellor left, the quad erupted into chaos as protestors began removing the flag once again, preparing to destroy it.
My fraternity brother and others ran over to hold it up, in order for it not to touch the ground. People began throwing water bottles at us, rocks, sticks, calling us profane names. We stood for an hour defending the flag so many fight to protect.
The shareable picture by Parker Ali, showing what Estrada saw and described (this is from the fraternity's GoFundMe page), looked like this:
The act of holding up the flag and defending it from haters is eerily reminiscent of the men holding the flag at Iwo Jima during World War II. Their act depicts heroism, grace under pressure, and teamwork, all masculine virtues embodied well in the act of heroism, and uniquely associated with Americans, too.
And how interesting that they are all good-looking, defending our flag against the howling trogs, trolls, street-crawlers and raving lunatics on the other side, throwing things at them like apes in a zoo do, as the young men stand firm.
They're heroes and they don't know it. The trogs and trolls are just gross, despised by everyone for their degraded, crawl-out-from-some-rock hate-America activity, though they fancy themselves the establishment as well as popular with the pot-bellied, ever-scowling Hamas terrorists.
And that's some irony. Frat boys are reviled by the left as rapists and vapid party boys. Now the tables have turned: The protestors are the ones defending the rapists of Hamas, while the young men stand for American virtue.
The young men seem to know this phony narrative, if you go to their GoFundMe page, where you can see that they are raising funds to throw a party -- in the left's face -- if you read the call to action.
It's entertaining as heck to read, with this pitch to the public:
Commie losers across the country have invaded college campuses to make dumb demands of weak University Administrators.But amidst the chaos, the screaming, the anti-semitism, the hatred of faith and flag, stood a platoon of American heroes. Armored in Vineyard Vines and Patagonia, fueled by Zyn and White Claws, these triumphant Brohemians protected Old Glory from the unwashed Marxist horde -- laughing at their shrieks and wails and shielding the Stars & Stripes from Soviet missiles.These boys... no, men, of the UNC Chapel Hill Pi Kappa Phi, gave the best to America and now they deserve the best.Help us raise funds to throw this frat the party they deserve, a party worth of the boat-shoed Broleteriat who did their country proud.