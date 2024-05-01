Frat boys defend American flag from pro-Hamas protest depredations at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Every once in awhile, a story comes along to restore one's faith in America.

Which takes us to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where the usual campus protestors were in for a surprise when a group of young men from a college fraternity house Pi Kappa Phi stepped forward to halt the dreary radicals from raising their Palestinian flag in place of the American one, the latter of which they intended to trample.

They ended up looking like amazing heroes in doing it.

According to a Twitter thread by Guillermo Estrada, whose Twitter account identifies him as a student:

(Thread) Today was a sad yet empowering day at Chapel Hill. When I walked to class, I saw the Palestinian flag raised on our quad flag pole, and was immediately upset at the act that these “protestors” had made. I cannot say I am fully educated on the Israel/Palestine conflict. but it upset me that my country's flag was disrespected in order to advocate for another.



Shortly after, Chancellor Roberts came with police officers to hang the flag once again. They were met with profanity, middle fingers, thrown bottles, rocks, and water. When the flag was raised once again, the greek community began singing the National anthem. As the Chancellor left, the quad erupted into chaos as protestors began removing the flag once again, preparing to destroy it. My fraternity brother and others ran over to hold it up, in order for it not to touch the ground. People began throwing water bottles at us, rocks, sticks, calling us profane names. We stood for an hour defending the flag so many fight to protect.

The shareable picture by Parker Ali, showing what Estrada saw and described (this is from the fraternity's GoFundMe page), looked like this:

The act of holding up the flag and defending it from haters is eerily reminiscent of the men holding the flag at Iwo Jima during World War II. Their act depicts heroism, grace under pressure, and teamwork, all masculine virtues embodied well in the act of heroism, and uniquely associated with Americans, too.

And how interesting that they are all good-looking, defending our flag against the howling trogs, trolls, street-crawlers and raving lunatics on the other side, throwing things at them like apes in a zoo do, as the young men stand firm.

They're heroes and they don't know it. The trogs and trolls are just gross, despised by everyone for their degraded, crawl-out-from-some-rock hate-America activity, though they fancy themselves the establishment as well as popular with the pot-bellied, ever-scowling Hamas terrorists.

And that's some irony. Frat boys are reviled by the left as rapists and vapid party boys. Now the tables have turned: The protestors are the ones defending the rapists of Hamas, while the young men stand for American virtue.

The young men seem to know this phony narrative, if you go to their GoFundMe page, where you can see that they are raising funds to throw a party -- in the left's face -- if you read the call to action.

It's entertaining as heck to read, with this pitch to the public:

Commie losers across the country have invaded college campuses to make dumb demands of weak University Administrators. But amidst the chaos, the screaming, the anti-semitism, the hatred of faith and flag, stood a platoon of American heroes. Armored in Vineyard Vines and Patagonia, fueled by Zyn and White Claws, these triumphant Brohemians protected Old Glory from the unwashed Marxist horde -- laughing at their shrieks and wails and shielding the Stars & Stripes from Soviet missiles. These boys... no, men, of the UNC Chapel Hill Pi Kappa Phi, gave the best to America and now they deserve the best. Help us raise funds to throw this frat the party they deserve, a party worth of the boat-shoed Broleteriat who did their country proud. And every word is true. I've been watching this thing all day and they started out with a goal in the low tens of thousands, raised a wagonload of cash within minutes, upped it to $50,000, raised another wagonload of cash, and now their goal is $115,000, which will probably be topped again and they'll raise it higher. The donating isn't stopping. Maybe they will throw a party, or a string of parties with it, and all the donors want them to have just this kind of fun. The more serious thing is reading the long strings of comments -- from fraternity kids from other fraternities, to old people proud of those kids whose parents "raised them right," to wounded combat veterans who survived wars defending the American flag, grateful to see the new generation standing up for it, too, making their sacrifices matter; to the widow of a U.S. military officer killed in the Beirut barracks bombing of 1983; to Jewish kids grateful for the solidarity; to students at other beleaguered universities -- all hoping those young men throw themselves a heckuva party. It tells us there's a great groundswell of support for unabashed love for America and an end to the campus clown shows that are bedeviling campuses on behalf of the world's vilest antisemite terrorist group. That gives hope to all of us. These could be the leaders of tomorrow. Good people are still around even if universities look like a wokester hash of wretchedness. We wish those kids an amazing, "rager" as they say it, of a frat party.

Image: Parker Ali, via shareable GoFundMe page