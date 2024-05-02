The reds go after Biden’s pen

The Biden administration went around Congress and dictatorially changed Title IX; it's bad news for girls. So the red states are lining up to challenge the decision. This is the story:

At least 15 states with Republican AGs filed four lawsuits on the same day, in jurisdictions overseen by three U.S. circuit courts of appeal, against the Department of Education's newly finalized Title IX regulation. The 1,577-page rules would strip four-year-old due process protections from college students accused of sexual misconduct and add gender identity to the sex discrimination law, with far-reaching ramifications for male access to female locker rooms, restrooms and possibly athletic competition, the subject of a separate ongoing rule-making. The states stand to lose billions in federal funding for their public schools if they don’t comply.

Yes, do you want the money, or do you want to respect the privacy of a girl’s locker room? Keep the money, or keep boys out of our girls’ sports.

Here in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott officially ordered the state to ignore the Biden administration’s new federal decrees. The governor’s position is that the Biden administration had no power to revise a law passed by Congress; in other words, this revision should have gone through Congress. Of course, it did not go to Congress because they don’t have the votes. So it’s time for Biden to go around Congress and make one of his constituencies, the LGBTQ community, happy.

Once again, we see the Biden administration’s obsession with boutique constituencies, from the LGBTQ crowd, to the college students who will get their loans paid off, to abortion-on-demand extremists. It’s about turnout in November and that’s all.

In the meantime, parents in many states can rest for the moment that their daughters won't be sharing their locker rooms with men.

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.