Moses, Jesus, and Donald Trump

Forenote: For purposes of this essay, although Jesus is fully Divine, fully God, and the second Person of the Trinity, he is also fully man and will be referred to as human.

All three of these men led their people out of slavery and into freedom. All three men had the hand of God and His providence upon them. All three changed the world. All three were persecuted mercilessly.

Moses, a murderer, was chosen by God to lead the enslaved Israelites out of Egypt, across the desert wilderness, and into Canaan. Along the way, the people fell into idolatry with their Golden Calf and other transgressions, causing God to stall their entry into the Promised Land for 40 years. Moses was not permitted to enter, and Joshua picked up the baton and completed the task. Moses changed the world by bringing us The Law, not just for Jews, but for most of the civilized world, who have based their judicial system in some way upon Moses’s law. God’s plan for Moses could not be stopped, yet Pharaoh and his entire army of charioteers were killed trying.

Jesus, from before the foundation of the world, was chosen by God the Father to lead His people out of the slavery of sin and death by taking the sins of the world on His shoulders, paying the price for them on our behalf and allowing the Elect to be forgiven of sin and guilt and giving them resurrection into eternal life with God in heaven. Jesus changed the world because God’s hand of provision and providence was upon Him. The plan for the salvation of mankind could not be stopped because of God’s plan.

Donald Trump, while quite different in personality and means from Moses and Jesus, seems to clearly have the hand of God’s providence and provision on his life. Because it is Trump’s plan to deliver his people, the citizens of America, from the slavery of tyrants, Pharaohs, and other power-seekers and evil men, he is being pursued, attacked, vilified, ridiculed, pilloried, lied about, and unjustly accused. The jackals plan to crucify him any way they can because he has shown the enslaved People that life can be different: more prosperous, more secure, more pleasant and more sensible.

But evil forces who want people enslaved to communism, Marxism, and Islamism, are throwing all they’ve got against him because their very raisons d'être are endangered by Trump’s common sense patriotic form of capitalism and governance. Trump wants fewer, not more regulations, less, not more crime, he wants to free the slaves of all colors who have previously been under the thumb of tyrannical Democrat policies and foreign influences that strangle them and their dreams. Trump wants to free the slaves, but the slave masters cannot have that. They will do whatever is necessary to keep Trump from revealing to Democrat voters that they are all hurt by Democrat policies and invisible chains.

When Jesus was on trial for his life, a very wise Jewish Pharisee named Gamaliel warned the persecuting Sanhedrin who wanted Jesus and his followers dead:

Men of Israel, take care what you are about to do with these men. For before these days Theudas rose up, claiming to be somebody, and a number of men, about four hundred, joined him. He was killed, and all who followed him were dispersed and came to nothing. After him Judas the Galilean rose up in the days of the census and drew away some of the people after him. He too perished, and all who followed him were scattered. So in the present case I tell you, keep away from these men and let them alone, for if this plan or this undertaking is of man, it will fail; but if it is of God, you will not be able to overthrow them. You might even be found opposing God!

I believe God’s eyes and hands are upon Donald Trump. No, he is not divine, but he is a man for this terrible season. God often chooses the most unlikely, deeply flawed people to work His will. Trump has successfully weathered the weaponry sent against him because he is a man with a mission — to free the slaves from government’s heavy tyrannical hand. Gamaliel’s warning should be taken to heart. Those who fight against God eventually lose. Badly.

