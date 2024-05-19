Buried news: Biden administration refuses to release data about how many 'asylum' cases are waved through by his asylum officers

Now that election time is on, Joe Biden is all in on speedy asylum claims adjudication which he touts to the public as speedier deportations.

Joe Biden marketed this to the public as his plan to clear court backlogs by outsourcing asylum claims to so-called "asylum officers" instead of courts.

But it's not really that.

The Associated Press has a report about it -- and a buried lede. It begins this way:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is preparing more changes to the nation’s asylum system meant to speed up processing and potential removal of migrants who continue to arrive at the southern border, an interim step as President Joe Biden continues to mull a broader executive order to crack down on border crossings that may come later this year. The change under consideration would allow certain migrants who are arriving at the border now to be processed first through the asylum system rather than going to the back of the line, according to four people familiar with the proposal. The people were granted anonymity to speak about an administration policy before it is made final.

Sounds fine and dandy, except that by sending illegal border crossers to asylum officers instead of judges, and by placing political pressure on these civil servants who often come from open-borders activist backgrounds anyway, the odds are good they're just waving them through, basically just handing them their citizenship at the gate.

Foreign nationals who are granted asylum have an easy path once asylum is taken care of, as they are free to work, glom a huge range of taxpayer-paid benefits, get green cards, get U.S. citizenship, and then begin the process of bringing in all their extended relatives in massive chain migration. If an asylum officer waves you through so that Joe Biden can say he's clearing backlogs, you've got it made.

A look at the so-called asylum officers suggests they're a soft lot to begin with already, basically, illegal alien advocates.

A migrant advocacy group called National Migration Forum explains just how pro-migrant these asylum officers are:

An asylum officer is a USCIS employee “trained in refugee and asylum law in the United States and abroad, both in sensitively dealing with sensitive and traumatic experiences that often constitute the basis of asylum claims and in detecting fraudulent claims.” Asylum officers are often seen as well suited to handle humanitarian claims because, per USCIS, they are trained to efficiently “conduct interviews with asylum applicants in a non-adversarial and sensitive manner” in ways that elicit and clarify information, “review evidence, research conditions in foreign countries, perform legal analysis, and exercise significant judgment in applying complex immigration laws to a wide variety of factual situations,” and, at the end of the process, “make sensitive legal decisions on whether applicants qualify for asylum.” In contrast, immigration judges are housed in the Department of Justice (DOJ) and may not be specialized in humanitarian claims. Immigration judges have jurisdiction over many areas of immigration law, not just humanitarian protection. Further, asylum backlogs in both the affirmative and defensive asylum systems in immigration court (more on these below) have prospective asylees waiting up to six years to have their claims decided. This has created a state of legal limbo for many asylum seekers, where many put down roots before their asylum claims are fully adjudicated without knowing whether they will be allowed to stay in the U.S. Some advocates and proponents of USCICS asylum officer adjudications hope the policy could help cut into these backlogs.

So if you're wondering how the killer of the nursing student in Georgia got the heck into this country through all those legal channels, asylum officers are certainly one way to do it. There is nothing in the extended description about the rights of the society to be free of criminals and unvetted migrants, nor anything about whether the public can holding these "asylum officers" accountable, responsible, or legally sue-able by surviving family members of all the rapists and killers who can get through based on all this "sensitivity."

Approve them all and the Biden backlog disappears quickly.

That's the incentive they have, assuming they'd like to get a promotion or ensure that Democrats get elected, so take your pick.

Here's AP's buried lede:

Last year, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement began an effort in 45 cities to speed up initial asylum screenings for families and deport those who fail within a month. ICE has not released data on how many families have gone through the expedited screenings and how many have been deported.

Now if there's one set of laws for all migrants, it would seem logical that the same percentage of migrants would be accepted or deported regardless of whether a judge hears their case or an asylum officer does. Right now roughly 20% get accepted for asylum based on judicial cases and 80% of the cases are thrown out as meritless and that's quite liberal already, given that acceptance rates used to be quite a bit lower.

As for the 80% whose cases are declared without merit, they are permitted endless appeals, which can extend for decades which is why the court systems are backlogged. American Thinker contributor Matt O'Brien wrote a superb piece last month describing how this works and where the backlogs are coming from. The extended appeals are what needs to be reformed in the currrent immigration system so that 'no' means 'no.'

So, funny how the Biden administration doesn't want anyone to know what the percentage of asylum-officer cases are accepted, versus the number of court cases which accept asylum claims from illegal immigrants, which is what the law requires, and which is open and transparent.

We already know that ICE has accepted close to 100% of the applicants it got on its CBPOne app, meaning, virtually none were screened. Would it be surprising if ICE's asylum officer program came up with a similar rate of acceptances given its politicization as an agency? Maybe Congress should demand the release of those asylum-officer acceptance numbers sometime before election day.

Because we already know what the Biden administration does, and what it wants -- a full importation of unassimilated voters from socialist and statist countries who will vote exactly the way they vote back home, which means voting for Democrats. The old "replacement theory" keeps getting close and closer with every bit of data they try to hide.

Why again, are they hiding these asylum officer acceptance rate numbers?

