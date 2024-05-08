Maxine beyond repair

Growing up with Cuban parents had a few benefits. First, your mom cooked well. Second, you learned to hate communism. And you learned some great expressions, such as "eso no sirve" or loosely translated to: This is no good or beyond repair.

Well, I think that my late parents would say of Congresswoman Maxine Waters something like this woman "no sirve" -- she is beyond repair.

Let's hear the latest from the congresswoman:

Democratic Representative Maxine Waters stated Donald Trump supporters are “training in the hills” in preparation for an attack. “I want to know about all of those right-wing organizations that [Trump] is connected with who are training up in the hills somewhere and targeting what communities they are going to attack,” she said. Waters’ allegation comes as she fears what might happen if US President Joe Biden wins the November 5 election. The 85-year-old appeared on MSNBC’s ‘The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart’ when she made the bold claim. Waters’ comments about Trump could be considered hypocritical after she ordered her supporters to “absolutely harass” members of Trump’s cabinet in 2018.

To be honest, I don't follow MSNBC -- I'd rather watch cartoons -- but these comments from the congresswoman merit some response.

Do you remember any right-wing gangs from the hills invading Chicago or Los Angeles and killing innocent people? Or breaking into the mayor's home in LA twice? Or setting parts of Minneapolis ablaze? Or occupying downtown Seattle? What evidence does she have? Maybe she should contact the police chief and give him some idea of the threat. I'd be curious to know.

Of course, the Congresswoman knows that MSNBC is the only venue on TV that would let her say that. Even “desperately looking for ratings” CNN would pull the plug on this woman and tell her to get some help, and quickly.

So Maxine is beyond repair and another tribute to the gerrymandering of our districts that allows a crazy woman to sit in Congress as long she says something absurd about Trump or his voters.

It’s amazing how much air time Trump Derangement Syndrome will buy you.

