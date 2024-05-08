Soros and the Holocaust

Politico reported last Sunday that Biden bankroller and longtime Democrat mega-donor George Soros, who is of Hungarian Jewish ancestry, financially enables ongoing campus mass-agitations bellowing for the utter destruction of Israel, the world's only Jewish state.

That might seem counterintuitive, to phrase it gently. But Soros's present fanning of anti-Semitic college flames is consistent with his boyhood collaboration with Nazis who sent Jewish prisoners to genocidal deaths.

The amoral left-wing billionaire detailed his abhorrent collaboration during a 1998 interview with CBS reporter Steve Kroft, in a broadcast of that network's 60 Minutes.

A transcript records the exchange:

KROFT: "My understanding is that you went out with this protector of yours who swore that you were his adopted [Christian] grandson. Went out, in fact, and helped in the confiscation of property from the Jews." SOROS: "Yes. That's right. Yes." KROFT: "I mean, that sounds like an experience that would send lots of people to the psychiatric couch for many, many years. Was it difficult?" SOROS: "No. Not at all, not at all. Maybe as a child, you don't see the connection. But it was -- created no problem, at all." KROFT: "No feeling of guilt?" SOROS: "No." KROFT: "For example: 'I'm Jewish, and here I am, watching these people go. I could just as easily be there. I should be there.' None of that?" SOROS: "Well, of course I could be on the other side, or I could be the one from whom the thing is being taken away. But there was no sense that I shouldn't be there, because that was -- well, actually, in a funny way, it's just like in markets. That if I weren't there -- of course, I wasn't doing it, but somebody else would be taking it away, anyhow."

In a 2023 Jerusalem Post essay, Larry Pfeffer observed "By his insensitive logic, German, Japanese, and Russian soldiers could also have exclaimed that they don't need to regret raping women, since if they didn't, then someone else would have."

Recall Soros's unconscionable Third Reich-era collaboration -- and his current bankrolling of campus anti-Israel rioting and Biden's reelection campaign -- when next you hear Democrats smear Trump as Hitler, and compare MAGA to Nazis.

