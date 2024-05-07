From Springfield, Illinois comes ‘news’ meant to scare people into capitulating to ‘green’ communism

I live in Springfield, Illinois, and last week I woke up to the following article from a local outlet:

New report finds air quality in Springfield, surrounding areas is getting worse Taking in a deep breath of fresh spring air may have long-term drawbacks according to the American Lung Association, whose 25th annual report found Sangamon County has had continuously worsening air quality since 2020. The American Lung Association’s annual ‘State of the Air’ report grades exposure to unhealthy levels of particle pollution over a three-year period in different forms. Particulate matter air pollution, also known as PM2.5, comes from wildfires, wood-burning stoves, coal-fired power plants, diesel engines and other sources.

In the current report, 0.3 days per year were recorded in Sangamon County. In the 24th annual report, Sangamon County scored higher with 0 days per year recorded as unhealthy. This shifted Springfield metropolitan from 106 worst in the country to the 99 worst.

And what is causing the dangerous air quality? Apparently our coal fired power plant. And how bad is it that journalists feel justified in trying to scare people into capitulating to the communistic framework of the green agenda? Well, the air quality is bad for a whopping “.3 days per year” which makes Springfield metropolitan the “99th worst” locale in the country.

To put that number into perspective, that is 8 hours per year (or 480 minutes per year). Another way to look at it is less than one-and-half minutes per day. We better be careful. I will do my best to stay in my house for those dangerous 90-seconds each day.

The article stresses Sangamon county went from zero “unhealthy” days in the previous report to . .3 in this report, blaming (mostly) human activity that fits into the Democrats’ “climate change” tale—yet, is that the only pollution in the air? Or are there any geoengineering efforts to consider? Is Bill Gates using the Illinois skies for any “scientific” purposes? Perhaps many of those “wildfires” were actually the results of arson—to prove that climate change is real of course.

The public is constantly fed the lie that emissions damage the air quality in surrounding states, yet this coal plant doesn’t even impact the air quality in its county—almost at all. The atmosphere is vast. The emissions, especially from coal plants with scrubbers, clearly dissipate rapidly.

Springfield owns the power plant which is called City, Water, Light, and Power, and around twenty years ago, the city paid over $600 million to rebuild the plant, with scrubbers. It met all the environmental regulations at that time. Of course, at the request of the radical extremists at Sierra Club, CWLP agreed to purchase wind power that was not needed. For the next ten years, the ratepayers got screwed into paying over $100 million for this leftist blackmail scheme.

I am 71-years-old and have lived within a few miles of CWLP my entire life. I have benefited greatly from the electricity and air conditioning it provides along with clean water and a sewage treatment plant, and it has been provided at a reasonable and affordable cost.

What does the Biden administration want to do though? It says we need to destroy all coal-fired and natural gas power plants, stop using gas appliances, and force people to stop driving gas- and diesel-powered cars and trucks. They pretend that those actions will control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity. They want the residents of our county to just eat the $600 million we recently spent, and spend massive amounts of new money replacing the plant with less reliable wind and solar, which they pretend will someday be cheaper.

That is nuts! It is intentionally destructive. Less than one day per year of “unhealthy” quality and absolutely zero proof that our use of natural resources caused it, and we’re supposed to destroy our quality of life and surrender massive amounts of money to green pushers.

Not once has the complicit media asked Biden or anyone else in the administration for scientific data to show a correlation between our use of natural resources and temperatures because there isn’t one—but they don’t care.

The government and bureaucrats can’t control people who say kill the Jews, and they can’t control the inflation they create, but they claim they can control the climate. Anyone who believes them should take a cognitive test.

The leftists who support these green policies describe them as “woke” but I would say they are the ones who need to wake up before the country is successfully destroyed.

Ronald Reagan had a joke that is relevant today:

‘This is a story about a Democratic fund-raiser in a downtown hotel, and when they started coming out of the fund-raiser, there was a kid outside with a bunch of puppies, and he was holding them up and saying, ‘Buy a puppy -- a Democrat puppy.’ ‘Two weeks later the Republicans held a fund-raiser there, and as they started coming out, here was the same kid with the puppies and he was saying, ‘Buy a Republican puppy. Buy a Republican puppy.’ And a newspaper man who was there and had been there two weeks before said, ‘Wait a minute, kid. You were here two weeks ago with those puppies and you were calling them Democrat puppies. Now you are calling them Republican puppies. How come?’ ‘And the kid says, ‘Now they’ve got their eyes open.’

So, we need people to wake up before the country is intentionally decimated by Biden as he caves to radical leftists.

Go Trump!

