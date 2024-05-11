Made in Cuba: The pro-Hamas campus protests

Were the campus protests that engulfed so many elite universities a Cuban intelligence operation?

They might have been, based on this investigative report from ADL America, (which JustTheNews also cited):

Some of the anti-Israel protests taking place at U.S. college campuses, including the recent demonstrations at Columbia University, have been supported by organizations that traveled to communist Cuba to receive resistance training, an ADN investigation has uncovered. ADN’s investigation coincides with a recent Sunday report published by the New York Post that revealed a radical NYC based organization known as The People’s Forum familiarized anti-Israel activists with Black Lives Matter protest techniques just hours before they stormed Hamilton Hall at Columbia University, and that the group was incited by Manolo De Los Santos–a radical activist organizer with deep ties to communist Cuba. De Los Santos, who has long been the subject of past ADN investigations, has a lengthy, storied history of working with some of Cuba’s top communist party leaders including its president, Miguel Diaz-Canel. This past weekend the former seminarian turned radical leftist activist urged pro-Palestinian Columbia student protestors to “give Joe Biden a hot summer” and criticized Columbia's “Zionist” administration for wanting to “resemble its masters in Israel.” He praised demonstrators for “deciding that resistance is more important than negotiations” and incited protesters to “make business as usual in this country unsustainable.”

De Los Santos is the founder of the People's Forum, which has an address at or near New York's Chelsea district, which means it has a lot of money for rent and utilities as well as maybe taxes. No idea who pays for such a package.

ADN pointed out that De Los Santos went to Cuba for "revolutionary training" and shortly after making his exhortation to student radicals to give Joe Biden a long, hot, summer, goons in black skinsuits invaded Columbia's buildings, taking custodians hostage in one.

It obviously was a planned operation. Somebody planned it. One was a forty-year-old trust funder living off his parents' money who lived in a fancy Brooklyn brownstone and was out playing college student.

Whether it was De Los Santos or not calling the shots, it's the kind of thing Cuban revolutionaries like and romanticize.

Which raises questions about just what this guy was doing in the middle of these protests.

We know for sure that this campus protest movement is heavily influenced by Black Lives Matter activists, who ... just coincidentally, seem to be Cuban-trained, too.

Back in 2020, I noted that BLM violence had a strong Venezuela nexus, with BLM leaders making "pilgrimages" to Nicolas Maduro's Venezuela. What they were doing is unknown, but revolutionary training is well available there, through the organizations known as "colectivos." Chesa Boudin has been accused by Venezuelan expat groups of being associated with such characters in the Caracas slums during his own time working as a translator for the Venezuelan government. It may have been something these guys came to know, too, given the damage and destruction they wrought.

Maduro's miserable state is effectively run by Cuba, particularly its state security organs, and sometimes they literally merge the flags of the two states in Venezuelan state buildings.

I noted this at the time:

Thus far, there have been accurate-looking comparisons of these riots and loot-fests hitting the U.S. on a mass scale to the doings of the Palestinian Authority and parallels to the events of the Russian and French Revolutions. They are useful as pointers. But the one place that really shows evidence of instigation is the failed state of Venezuela and its controlling agent, Cuba. In this case, it's not just the similarities in the end result — the mass riots that engulfed much of South America's conservative-led states last year are remarkably similar to what is happening now in the States. There's actual evidence of collusion.

As Anne Applebaum noted in that famous essay of hers, the world's bad guys are all connected, which is how such shambling dumps can stay entrenched in power.

But more to the point, this is obviously a hostile act from a state sponsor of terror, using an army of useful idiots to lay low America's top educational institutions and blue cities.

Cuba had been on the state sponsor of terror list but President Obama dropped them back in 2015.

According to the State Department:

Cuba was designated as a State Sponsor of Terrorism in 1982 because of its long history of providing advice, safe haven, communications, training, and financial support to guerrilla groups and individual terrorists. This designation was rescinded in 2015. Cuba maintains close and collaborative ties with designated state sponsors of terror such as Iran and North Korea. The Cuban regime continues to host ELN leaders associated with now-defunct peace talks to reside in Cuba, despite Colombia’s repeated requests for their extradition. Cuba also continues to harbor multiple fugitives who committed or supported acts of terrorism in the United States. The U.S. Department of State certified Cuba as “not cooperating fully” with U.S. counterterrorism efforts for 2019, the first such certification of Cuba since 2015.

Sound like something that went on at Columbia and at various other campuses? The universities themselves have said that it's not just students leading these protests, it's outside agitators -- like these Cuban-trained "activists" causing the problems. You'd think Cuba would have been grateful that Obama humored them by dropping that designation, but all they did was step up the planned mayhem.

And where is the CIA and FBI in all this planned mayhem? That's right, still hunting for January 6 protestors and MAGA "extremists." The Cubans can see that they aren't looking, so with the cats away, it's the rat's playtime. They're not just infiltrating the U.S. government (and I have a feeling there are still a lot of uncaught spies on that front), they're trying to burn the U.S. down.

The Cubans need to be punished for this and placed back on that terror list again and that's a minimum. If Joe Biden had any gumption at all, he'd be pouring millions into arming Cuban dissidents to challenge that vile regime, and let the regime know that this was payback for the crap at Columbia and elsewhere.

But that's not how this fool rolls. He lets them roll him because his party is so sympathetic to them.

It's one more reason to vote Biden and his entire party out of office. Venezuela willingly let Cuba take them over. Joe Biden shouldn't be given the opportunity to do the same to America.

Image: Twitter screen shot