The essentials of a new Trump administration

Should Biden be re-elected, which I seriously doubt, then America will become a historical asterisk.

If Trump is re-elected, and has the voting plurality to accomplish his goals, what should we expect?

In no particularly strict order, I submit the following:

1) He will address border issues and probably complete the wall, plugging it where it has been destroyed or penetrated.

2) He will make sure border staffing is adequate.

3) I suspect he will begin a series of returning illegal aliens back to their countries of origin.

4) After addressing border issues, Trump should turn his attention to those universities and colleges who have violated America’s civil rights laws and threaten to take away their government funding while calling for the resignation of their presidents, administrators and board members.

5) After that, I suspect he will fire the head of the FBI and demand that this corrupt agency enforce the law in at least two ways:

a) Begin an investigation to determine who has been financing the rioting campus marauders engaged in anarchy.

and

b) Gather and present evidence, to a newly constructed and staffed Department of Justice, that will form the basis of trials of rioters who broke the law.

6) The next neo-Marxist group Trump must attack is the education union for its illegal activities of subjecting students to a curriculum that results in teaching them to hate America and to be free to act outside parental authority and rid the description of parents as domestic terrorists.

7) Next, he should do his best to lay the groundwork for the Saudis to join the Abraham Accords so Israel, in conjunction with the other members, can begin to craft a post–Hamas war, self-governed Palestinian entity void of any Hamas and PLO involvement or connections.

8) He must unshackle Bibi and allow him to pursue the war as Bibi sees fit and re-instate delivery of any requested and approved arms deliverance, including all congressionally approved funding.

9) In terms of America’s economy, if The Fed has not already reduced rates, Trump will discuss with Fed chair Jerome Powell the need to do so immediately.

10) All of the above and more, if possible, could be implemented in the first two weeks after his inauguration. He will outline all of this in a major presidential speech to the nation.

11) He should pardon all of his former administration personnel who have been jailed because of their association with him, as a result of the weaponization of politics, and I would hope he would establish a government fund to reimburse them for their legal fees, etc.

12) I would hope and expect him to allow any impeachment of Biden and his family members to continue without any personal demands, pressures, or personal involvement. Leave that to Congress.

Were I one of his advisers, I would inform Trump if he does not do the above and more, I will no longer support him.

Even if the above is accomplished, I still remain fearful that too much toothpaste is out of the tube. But the above are the minimum essentials to get America back to where it needs to be.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.