Mayhem made in Venezuela?: Take a look at the photos of BLM leaders whooping it up with Nicolas Maduro in Harlem and Caracas

The mainstream media would have you think the riots and looting that have erupted across the country are just spontaneous explosions of pent-up anger over the callous killing of a black suspect, at the hands of a blue-city Minneapolis police officer.

Well, I've covered a lot of riots — from Indonesia to Argentina to Russia to East Timor to Thailand to Venezuela, plus domestic ones in Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco — as a journalist. The one thing that's always come out in the aftermath is that none of these mass rioting and looting events was ever a simple spontaneous eruption. All big riot events are man-made.

If the press had any curiosity at all, it would look to where the current mayhem is coming from.

Thus far, there have been accurate-looking comparisons of these riots and loot-fests hitting the U.S. on a mass scale to the doings of the Palestinian Authority and parallels to the events of the Russian and French Revolutions. They are useful as pointers. But the one place that really shows evidence of instigation is the failed state of Venezuela and its controlling agent, Cuba. In this case, it's not just the similarities in the end result — the mass riots that engulfed much of South America's conservative-led states last year are remarkably similar to what is happening now in the States. There's actual evidence of collusion.

Here are some photos of Black Lives Matter founder Opal Tometi whooping it up with Venezuela's malevolent dictator in Harlem:

Opal Tometi cofounder of Black Lives Matter enjoying a moment with Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Opal Tometi cofundadora de Black Lives Matter disfrutando un momento con Nicolás Maduro. pic.twitter.com/QKTPxVFq6M — Luis Henrique Ball (@ball1_ball) June 8, 2020

"The event in Harlem provided the Maduro with an opportunity to reach out to American progressives and to share a stage with black thinkers and activists, including actor Danny Glover, Democratic New York state Sen. Bill Perkins, and co-founder of BlackLivesMatter Opal Tometi." pic.twitter.com/y73CYwCWz8 — J. Coleman ðŸ‘‘ðŸ’ˆ (@DemopJ) May 30, 2020

BLM Cofounder Opal Tometi (right) with Venezuela Commie dictator Nicolás Maduro. 2015.



Cofundadora de Black Lives Matter Opal Tometi (a la derecha) con Nicolás Maduro. 2015. pic.twitter.com/OH3OqdAsz3 — Rafael Valera C. ðŸ‡»ðŸ‡ª ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡· (@rafaelvalerac) June 8, 2020

Maduro is a pariah. And these photos are recent. What kind of organization hangs out with a brutal leftist thug like Maduro who is utterly discredited worldwide? Only one that shares the same aims as Maduro. Maduro has stated openly that he is all about raining revolution and mayhem on the U.S. Looks like he's found a partner. And it's worth noting that Maduro's mentor state, Cuba, has not hesitated to use Harlem-based black grievance groups to enact terror. In the early 1960s, Fidel Castro's catspaw, Che Guevara, used black militant guerrilla groups in the U.S. to plot out an explosion under the subway below the Macy's flagship department store on black Friday, the then-busiest shopping day of the year in what would have been the first 9/11. Only J. Edgar Hoover's alert agents stopped it. No such luck with today's wokester FBI. Interesting that the rioters seem to have finally laid Macy's low this time.

#ICantBreathe: Here is the leader of the Operation #BlackLivesMatter, a self-proclaimed #HumanRights activist, Opal Tometi, all smiles with criminal dictator, Nicolás Maduro, who is a well-known violator of human rights.



Do you need more evidence?#riots2020 #GoergeFloyd pic.twitter.com/IktSUqEPsg — RalphGM (@RalphGMWorks) June 7, 2020

There was also the BLM appearance in Venezuela, probably Caracas. Takes some connections to be posted to that country as an election "observer" at a time when no international organization would agree to go there. How far gone do you have to be to endorse a flamingly fraudulent election? Opal thought it was fine and was all in for trying to do Maduro the favor of trying to legitimize his dictatorship. Favors, for sure.

#BlackLivesMatter participated in the fraudulent elections of dictator Nicolás Maduro in #Venezuela ðŸ‡»ðŸ‡ª....they must be proud https://t.co/2QAlMRqaER — Michael Welling (@WellingMichael) June 8, 2020

What kind of people hang around with Nicolás Maduro, who's a global pariah, given the starvation and poverty foisted upon his hellhole nation, which, by the way, includes a lot of black people?

Based on the comments from the Latin Americans posting these tweets, the node of connection may have been Danny Glover. That's the radical far left actor whom news reports said received millions from the Venezuelan regime to make movies about Venezuelan heroes such as Simon Bolivar — and as my Hollywood sources on the inside told me — somehow didn't make them. Perhaps he never got the money. Or perhaps the money was for something else. It's just eyebrow-raising, and he certainly hasn't said anything. What's known for sure is that unlike most Hollywood celebs, he hasn't repudiated Nicolás Maduro or denounced what has happened to that benighted pariah state.

Think the Latin nexus to riots are far-fetched? That's not the sentiment in Chile, where similar nationwide riots engulfed the prosperous South American nation last year after it had just elected a conservative, albeit weak, president, and talk was rife of Latin American intervention in Venezuela, given the millions of refugees that were flooding out and threatening to destabilize the neighboring countries.

According to this eye-opening report from Breitbart News:

Protests and violent riots throughout the United States, nominally expressing outrage over the death of Minnesota man George Floyd, attracted Latin American leftist iconography this week – not a coincidence given months of violent riots throughout South America, observers told Breitbart News. Autumn 2019 saw looting, burning, and assorted destructive acts in Ecuador, Bolivia, Brazil, and Chile, among other countries. Like the current situation in the United States, violence appeared to erupt nearly simultaneously throughout the continent and, like in America, many locals expressed frustration that the most violent acts appeared to be committed or paid for by foreign actors. Bolivia, Ecuador, and Chile all arrested foreigners, most tied to the socialist and communist regimes of Venezuela and Cuba, accused of fueling violence in the countries.

It's also noteworthy that many of the arrests of violent rioters in Chile, as well as Columbia and Peru, where riots also happened, were of Venezuelan nationals.

And it's even more noteworthy that Maduro and his drug-dealing henchman, Diosdado Cabello, have both vowed to rain riots onto the U.S. Get a load of this from Breitbart:

At the time, one of the most prominent leftists on the continent, Nicolás Maduro henchman and U.S.-sanctions drug trafficker Diosdado Cabello, used his Venezuelan state TV show to warn the United States would soon face similar violence. "What is happening in Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Argentina, Honduras is just a little breeze, and what is coming is a Bolivarian hurricane," he said, referring to the Venezuelan socialist ideology. "The Bolivarian breeze will reach the United States and it will have someone who governs for the people." Cabello's statement appeared to be a reference to the 2020 election at the time. His boss, Maduro, endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the 2016 election but did not endorse in 2020. An investigative report by Project Veritas revealed that staffers on Sanders' campaign this year had plans for violence against Americans regardless of Sanders' performance in the election.

Direct links with BLM. Indirect links with Antifa, via Bernie Sanders, who has yet to condemn the Venezuelan dictatorship, or even call it that.

As I noted last year in this piece here, Venezuela since its communist inception has held fomenting revolution all through the hemisphere as its foreign policy aim. The warning was made as early as 2001, at a conference I went to in New York. This could be peak Maduro, finally getting his licks in against the U.S. If so, it's really to demand some answers from Black Lives Matter and Antifa about their sponsorship. And it's really time to hose that Venezuelan hellhole out.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot.