It’s official: Biden is weak and evil

Earlier today, I wrote two posts. One was about the fact that the morally corrupt International Criminal Court (“ICC”) had indicted Israel’s leaders for war crimes. The other was about the fact that the world’s evil actors have been flooding the Iranian government with condolences over President Ebrahim Raisi’s death in a helicopter “accident.” (I prefer to think that Israel had a hand in it.) I ended both posts with speculation about how the Biden administration would respond to the matters. Well, a few hours have passed, and now we know: The Biden administration has proven to be both weak and complicit with evil.

Biden can’t stand up to the ICC

This morning, the ICC announced it was seeking to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes. In the interests of parity, it also announced the imminent issuance of arrest warrants for Yahya Sinwar and his top deputy. In my earlier post on the subject, I contrasted how Hamas sadistically targets Israeli civilians for extermination while using its own civilians as the defensive system for its military versus how Israel obsessively seeks to protect both its own and enemy civilians.

I ended my post by noting that the Biden administration hadn’t yet responded to the announcement. Well, it has now. The administration has strongly condemned the ICC’s actions, which is great as long as you ignore the Big Lie:

However, that statement also contains a Big Lie in that last sentence: “We will always stand with Israel against threats to security.” Apparently, the administration forgot the asterisk, which would have added, “except when we withhold defensive weapons from Israel and send supplies to Gaza civilians despite knowing that Hamas will steal everything we send to use for its soldiers.”

Moreover, Spencer Brown makes an important point about the ICC’s lack of jurisdiction, which is something Biden’s statement ignores:

[T]he principle of complementarity at the heart of the Rome Statute means the ICC “is intended to complement, not to replace, national criminal systems; it prosecutes cases only when States do not, are unwilling, or unable to do so genuinely.” That is, it exists to prosecute crimes where there is not a robust judicial system to ensure accountability. Israel (along with and similar to the U.S.) has an independent judicial system that precludes the ICC from bringing a case.

It’s been known for weeks that the ICC planned to issue these arrest warrants, and that they were factually baseless and legally void. Nevertheless, Biden, who claims to back Israel, was unable to stop the ICC from acting. Trump would have prevented this from ever happening. Indeed, the antisemites at the ICC would have worried that, if they issued the arrest warrant, a bomb would have dropped through the top of their headquarters. (Of course, were Trump in office, Hamas would never have attacked.)

Everyone knows Biden is weak. Weak presidents beget lawlessness, whether on the battlefield or, shamefully, under cover of “law.”

Biden sends condolences to Iran

The other thing I wrote today is that when a country, person, or institution sends condolences to Iran over Raisi’s death, that’s a good measure of the sender’s moral compass. After all, Raisi was a singularly evil man, condemning thousands of his own countrymen to death and being one of the masterminds of the October 7 attack on Israel. When I wrote that essay, the Biden White House was silent. It’s now spoken, sending its condolences to Iran:

BREAKING:



The US State Department sends its condolences to the Islamic regime after the death of Ebrahim “the Butcher of Tehran” Raisi pic.twitter.com/sVGZw2MHtX — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 20, 2024

It's irrelevant that the State Department added the throwaway line about standing with the Iranian people. What State did is like sending Nazi Germany condolences over Herr Hitler’s death. Really, it’s that bad.

The wise ones on X were rightfully deeply offended:

Biden State Department sends “official condolences” for the Butcher of Tehran. Mortifying.



Why is it so hard for this administration to recognize that we should not be coddling terrorist-supporting regimes with the blood of Americans and our allies on its hands? pic.twitter.com/a6ebxCUYyQ — RJC (@RJC) May 20, 2024

BREAKING: The US State Department has just sent its condolences to the Islamic regime of Iran after the death of Ebrahim Raisi, otherwise known as "The Butcher of Tehran."



Wow, Joe Biden is really worried about losing Michigan. pic.twitter.com/qWZIBaw6ub — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 20, 2024

Condolences? Why is the U.S. sending condolences for Raisi’s death?



Raisi ordered protesters be killed. He oversaw the systematic rape of women - and demanded gay men be hanged and thrown off buildings. pic.twitter.com/3Zq5bqjzmO — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 20, 2024

The @statedept send its condolences on the death of Ebrahim Raisi.



Raisi was overseeing the Ministry of Intelligence’s efforts to assassinate senior former U.S. diplomats, including Secretary Blinken’s predecessor, @mikepompeo, and my former boss Brian Hook. pic.twitter.com/O43cEOyVCs — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) May 20, 2024

Many people think of 9/11 as the moment that irrevocably changed America. It wasn’t 9/11, though. Instead, it was the Democrat party’s response to 9/11 that changed America. The Democrats started the anti-war movement, which led to Obama’s election, which saw Obama shift United States policy away from Israel and toward Iran, and that now culminates in the feckless and evil Biden administration that stabs Israel in the back while ostensibly supporting it and that grieves with the Mullahs when one of their own dies. (And that doesn't even count the open border, money printing, climate change madness, transgenderism, etc., that came in with Obama.)

The only way I can end this post is to say that unless we put Trump in office, there is no way back from the abyss yawning at America’s feet. You may not like Trump, but don’t pretend there’s a meaningful alternative—and no, RFK, Jr., is not a meaningful alternative. He was right on vaccines, but in all other respects, he’s a hardcore leftist on every issue, from climate change to abortion to teachers’ unions and more.

In November, to oust the Democrats from power, Trump must have so many votes that cheating is impossible. Don’t stay home, and don’t throw your vote away in a protest vote. A Trump victory is all we’ve got.

