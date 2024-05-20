Rep. Cori Bush honors Michael Brown, strong-arm robber and attempted cop killer

America used to value heroes who embodied (to quote an early iteration of Superman) truth, justice, and the American way. Beginning in the 1960s, though, the left introduced the antihero. The idea was bad then, and only it’s gotten worse. Now, Rep. Cori Bush wants Congress to pass the “Mike Brown Bill,” which will pay criminals and their families if they were traumatized by law enforcement.

American popular culture used to revolve around the quintessential “good guy.” He was handsome, honest, and brave, a hero (or heroine) in every sense of the word. Whether it was Superman, created by two Jewish young men to fight the Nazis, or clean-cut, pretty Nancy Drew, capturing local bad guys, these heroes radiated goodness. They were models for up-and-coming generations of American youth.

WWII itself created a new generation of real heroes, men who grew up across America. Just think of Audie Murphy, who wasn’t even 20 when he single-handedly held off a company of German soldiers before leading a counterattack while wounded and without ammunition. Not only was he a singularly brave, wholesome-looking man, but he also tried his best to live a decent life despite terrible PTSD.

Moreover, as we saw during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, America was still producing extraordinary heroes, men who engaged in incredible acts of valor. The names Michael A. Monsoor, Salvatore Giunta, Michael Murphy, and Bradley Kasal, just to name a few, should be as well known to our generation as Audie Murphy was to his. But they’re not.

Instead, we live in the age of the “antihero.” This type of fictional character became a Hollywood trope in the 1960s. He (usually it was a man) was the film’s lead who, despite lacking such virtues as idealism, moral decency, or even courage, still performed in a way that excited the audience. As often as not, the antihero is a sleazy character whose virtue lies in exposing “the man.” His heroism comes simply from standing against traditional American norms.

At the same time that Hollywood was celebrating losers, deadbeats, and sleazy characters, leftists were going gaga over Che Guevara, a mass-murdering psychopath who loved executing people in cold blood (especially father and son duos). They were also enthusiastically passing around Mao’s Little Red Book, even as Mao’s policies were leading to the deaths of tens of millions of Chinese people.

In the 1960s, that hero worship was considered a fringey leftist thing. Now, though, it’s moved to the center of Democrat culture. Consider the Democrat party’s current heroes:

George Floyd: A convicted felon who held a pregnant woman at gunpoint and died after passing counterfeit money, taking a fatal dose of illegal drugs, and resisting arrest.

Breonna Taylor: A drug kingpin’s moll who died when her boyfriend fired at police, and she was in the line of fire when they shot back.

Trayvon Martin: A gangbanger who was hopped up on drugs when he tried to kill George Zimmerman by banging the latter’s head into the ground before Zimmerman shot him.

Eric Garner: An obese hawker of illegal cigarettes with a long record who died resisting arrest.

Rayshard Brooks: A felony child abuser who was illegally sleeping in the drive-through lane at a Wendy’s, stole a police officer’s taser, and tried to shoot the officer with it before being shot himself.

And then, of course, there’s Michael Brown, who died in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014. Brown was, of course, presented as a choir boy, a model of innocence, whose last act before death was to raise his hands in a gesture of complete surrender, only to be executed.

In fact, the real story was quite different. Michael Brown was a burly 18-year-old black man who strong-armed a shop clerk over stolen candy. Officer Darren Wilson was in the vicinity when the call went out regarding a theft in progress. Wilson spotted Brown and his companion and drove his car close to them. The forensic evidence showed that Brown reached into the car to try to steal Wilson’s gun. In the ensuing fight, Wilson shot Brown.

Despite huge pressure to indict Wilson, neither the Obama DOJ nor the St. Louis County prosecutor would do so. Nevertheless, based upon the “Hands up, don’t shoot” narrative, Brown’s death sparked massive riots and put the BLM movement on rocket fuel.

Michael Brown, like the other Democrat martyrs, wasn’t even an antihero, fighting for some negative cause. He was just a garden-variety thug. And yet, he’s celebrated.

Indeed, Brown is so celebrated that Rep. Cori Bush (D. MO), who rode into Congress in 2021 on the fame she gained when she “spent more than 400 days protesting on the Ferguson Frontlines”), wants to put the imprimatur of the U.S. government on Brown’s alleged martyrdom as an American antihero:

Mike Brown should be turning 28 today, but his life was taken by a Ferguson police officer.



In Mike’s honor and alongside his mother, Lezley McSpadden, I am reintroducing the Helping Families Heal Act, also known as the Mike Brown Bill. #HelpUsHeal pic.twitter.com/uVnSmSyODj — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) May 20, 2024

Although you can’t tell from the tweet, the act’s purpose is to take taxpayer money to help anybody who had to suffer through the horror of being affected in any way by “law enforcement personnel violence.”

I don’t think Congress is so far gone (yet) that this act will pass. I note it only because it perfectly exemplifies the modern Democrat party. It hates goodness. It hates heroism. It hates America. It hates a lawful, well-ordered society. Its heroes are the forces of chaos, darkness, crime, and anti-Americanism, and Cori Bush’s latest effort only spotlights that fact.

Image by Andrea Widburg.