Fans rally to Harrison Butker

The NFL tried to cancel him.

The creeps running Kansas City tried to doxx him:

Kansas City DOXXES NFL Player Harrison Butker for Getting Out of Line with Non-Woke Graduation Speech



This is how the Woke left enforces cultural conformity.



After Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker gave a speech to college grads that was critical of Biden's leadership… pic.twitter.com/brfiHraWVN — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 16, 2024

Taylor Swift fans were outraged.

Some of the wokester Catholic press tut-tutted and got all snide and nasty to him instead of defend him for defending the Catholic faith.

Well, it isn’t the first time that Harrison Butker has missed wide right.https://t.co/qVGbkzQ1Iu — America Magazine (@americamag) May 16, 2024

But Kansas City Chiefs Kicker and Superbowl champ's fans are rallying, too, in a great wave of counter-moves.

On social media, they demanded that his remarks not be taken out of context:

Two things.



1. Stand with Harrison Butker who spoke up so courageously in a culture that condemns Catholic & conservative values.



2. Share his FULL speech, so the left can’t edit it in a way to fit their agenda & attack Butker.



pic.twitter.com/syMslTKMZx — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) May 16, 2024

They pointed to the NFL's hypocritical double standard:

Don't forget the NFL allowed Kareem Hunt to play again after hew as caught on video assaulting a woman, but they are bashing Harrison Butker for supporting traditional vocational roles for women.pic.twitter.com/flvQ5rQowV — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) May 16, 2024

They put their money where their mouths were, and bought up his jersey to wear as a point of pride. Butker's jersey sales have soared, overtaking those of Chiefs' star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, according to the Daily Wire:

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s jersey sales have soared following a leftist meltdown over his commencement speech that some have labeled misogynistic, “discriminatory,” and more. Butker’s #7 jersey has catapulted to one of the top selling jerseys on Fanatics NFL shop site, according to Kansas City CBS affiliate KCTV 5. On the NFL site, the placekicker’s jersey is listed as “Most Popular in Jerseys,” putting his sales higher than that of Kansas City Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes.

They launched counter-petitions to cancel out a leftist call to cancel Butker, which seem to be growing, though they have not overtaken the initial wokester petition's calls.

The boss's daughter over at the Chiefs' headquarters stepped up for the man, too:

Gracie Hunt, daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner, defends Harrison Butker and praises her mother for being an amazing homemaker.



"I really respect Harrison and his Christian faith." pic.twitter.com/60lAtba8qJ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 17, 2024

Even Whoopi Goldberg defended him:

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but Whoopi Goldberg defended Harrison Butker and totally nailed it. pic.twitter.com/NYEz72Y1PR — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 16, 2024

Glenn Reynolds, writing on his Substack, had the most interesting take, contrasting Butker's call to honor and become mothers with the ongoing population bust and the inevitable move towards motherhood that is going to have to follow, calling him a 'harbinger:

Over the past 50+ years, traditional ideas, like Butker’s, about marriage, child-rearing, and gender roles have been marginalized, in favor of those the put much less emphasis on, well, marriage, child-rearing, and traditional views about gender roles. And now we’re facing a global baby bust, or as some are calling it, a “demographic winter” due to plunging birth rates worldwide. “Fertility rates have fallen way below replacement level throughout the entire industrialized world, and this is starting to cause major problems all over the globe. Aging populations are counting on younger generations to take care of them as they get older, but younger generations are not nearly large enough to accomplish that task. Meanwhile, there aren’t enough qualified young workers in many fields to replace the expertise of older workers that are now retiring. Sadly, this is just the beginning.” Back in the 1960s we started to worry about a “population explosion,” and Paul Ehrlich’s highly influential bestseller, “The Population Bomb,” set the tone: Fewer people being born was better. All sorts of policies were driven by this concern, on topics ranging from sex, birth-control, and abortion, to the desirability of smaller, two-earner families, all the way to China’s disastrous one-child policy. But it turns out that Ehrlich was criminally wrong, and now the chickens are coming home to roost, as we face what Brink Lindsey calls a global fertility collapse.

Butker's call is on the edge of where the future will have to go, if there is to be a future.

And here's a point he didn't bring up, but I will:

Kansas City has two parts, one of which is in Kansas.

Benedictine College, where Butker's remarks were made is in Atcjison, Kansas, too.

If Butker is a harbinger, Kansas is a bellwether, pointing to where the future is going.

I wrote about that discovery here, based on my visit to Topeka, Kansas, last year, when I wrote about a police raid on a small-town newspaper:

It's also notable that this happened in Kansas, which is a bellwether state for historically significant trends and showdowns. Kansas was a flashpoint in the Civil War. It was the staging ground of John Brown and his abolitionist raids with his "Beecher's bibles." It was the stomping ground of Carrie Nation and her misguided campaign to enact Prohibition. It was the site of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision, which ended segregated schools. It was the home of Ike, Amelia Earhart, and Charles Lindbergh, all trailblazers in their fields. Kansas is where a lot of things start.

Now we have Butker, the harbinger, speaking in the bellwether state and all sides are fully activated.

The NFL has got to be scrambling now that the fans are rallying to his defense. The traditionalist sentiments that Butker championed, alongside the rise of the Latin mass among Catholics, and Hollywood A-list actors such as Mark Wahlberg, Shia LaBoeuf, and Jonathan Roumie openly professing their faith, will only keep growing as the wokesters try to stomp it and Butker out. They're not succeeding.

