I smell a rat

Joe Biden suddenly anxious to debate Donald J. Trump seemingly out of the clear blue doesn’t smell right. His Fraudulency (H/T John Nolte) can’t put two sentences together much less navigate an intelligent debate with a seven-year old.

Clearly we know ol’ Joe didn’t call for this. He’s happy sitting in his basement or on the beach, eating ice cream and falling off his bike at every opportunity. We all know he doesn’t want this. Who set him up and why?

I preface the following suggestions on the fact that the Left has already demonstrated how elaborately sinister they can be with the election theft of 2020, the staging of January 6 with pipe bombs as “plan B,” and the endless lawfare attempts to incarcerate the former (and hopefully future) President with made-up crimes they’re not even attempting to hide anymore behind a veil of legitimacy. No conspiracy theory is off the table any more, therefore we must all proceed ever so cautiously. We cannot assume everything is as it seems.

One theory is that, failing the first debate miserably and in front of the public, offering a Full Monty view of how badly he would lead the country during the next four years gives the Democrats reason to replace him before or during the convention, not only with the consent of Biden’s former adoring followers but instead with their insistence.

Another theory is the (il)legal warfare being played against Donald Trump might just time itself ever so fortuitously so that he won’t be able to make it to the debate(s). In fact, he might just be in jail or somehow otherwise confined. Darn the luck, right? This would save Biden from the embarrassment of actually debating Pres. Trump while at the same time proclaiming his heroism by putting up the challenge in the first place, and if Trump weren’t such a criminal, he’d be free to come to the venue, but instead, lookie here at Trump in the jump suit.

Yet another theory, and I’ll end with this one, is that on the condition of having no audience in the debate(s), there would be little collateral damage from a “surprise” terrorist attack that solves two problems at once. We all saw the guy set himself on fire outside the courthouse with Pres. Trump inside, and how long it took for the police to respond. So much for tight security. And, we all know that additional security requested by the president himself (who is, BTW, the commander-in-chief of the most powerful military in the world) on January 6 was denied to facilitate the peaceful intrusion into the Capitol Building, so why would we be surprised that the debate venue might have a bunch of “holes” in it? Yeah, I know that sounds really grim, but let’s face it, I’m not the only one who’s called out that possibility and I pray daily that President Trump is able to stay safe through the election.

I hope I am wrong, I will be making fresh popcorn for the first debate, and hope for the best.

Image: Gage Skidmore/Emma Kaden