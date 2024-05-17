Joe pretends to own a plane and Hunter’s sugar daddy stops paying his bills

It was inevitable that the Joe Biden family would end up in government—they’ve got nothing of value to add to the private sector—and it was inevitable they would end up in Washington, because with absolutely no morality, where else would you go?

The Bidens are freeloaders, always have been, and always will be.

We’re probably all aware that Biden and President Trump are set to debate—Andrea Widburg wrote a hilarious “Let’s get ready to mumble” essay breaking down the “bizarre challenge” issued by Joe, one which Trump promptly accepted—but it was a post to social media that ramped the ridicule up: Joe Biden pretended to own a plane, and was mocked relentlessly.

Lmao as much as I criticize Trump, at least he actually has his OWN plane, with HIS name on it. The Air Force One jet you're riding in luxury, is OUR shit. "Hanging in the passenger side, of his best friends ride" looking ass ☠️☠️☠️ — Royale Dinero (@Royale_Dinero) May 16, 2024

(The quoted material is a reference to the TLC’s 1999 hit song “No Scrubs” which details the repulsion the woman of the song feels when a deadbeat dude with nothing to offer tries to hit on her.)

Here’s another:

Your Plane? That's the People's Plane you shit for brains.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) May 15, 2024

Now maybe it’s just me with my personality, or maybe it’s a lot of females, but there are few things I find as unattractive as a man who finds his identity in the material, but doesn’t actually provide that material himself. It’s attractive if a man has the means to provide a very comfortable lifestyle, and it’s attractive if a man works really hard but doesn’t have as much—but a “no scrubs” geriatric loser whose whole facade is financially successful arrogant stud? I struggle to think of something more off-putting than that. (Even worse is that any “wealth” Joe does have, which still isn’t enough to reach the level of personal plane ownership, was produced by taxpayers, not him.) Seriously, this might be more embarrassing than the toddler poop stance in front of the press corps.

JUST IN: Biden allegedly popped his pants while talking to reporters



Body Language experts believe he pooped his pants.



Toddlers have the same body language when they poop while standing up!



See for yourself! pic.twitter.com/Zw4sntahDq — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) May 6, 2024

Then there was this, from Politico on Wednesday:

Hunter Biden’s legal defense has a problem: The patron paying the bills is running out of cash Kevin Morris, a Hollywood entertainment lawyer who has long supported the president’s son, has told associates that he has run out of resources to help fund Biden’s legal defense, according to a person close to Morris who was granted anonymity to discuss private conversations. ‘The reason Kevin got involved financially in the first place was that he could see that no one was going to help Hunter,’ said the person. ‘Now, four and a half years later, there’s still no help — and now Kevin is completely tapped out. So just when Hunter is facing two criminal trials starting in a few weeks, he has no resources. It’s pretty dire.’ Reached for comment about this reporting, Morris confirmed the person’s account but declined to elaborate further.

Hunter lost his sugar daddy, and it doesn’t look like his real daddy is going to be much help; from a report at the Daily Mail:

Joe Biden is carrying debt of up to $815,000, financial records show, as it’s revealed he and First Lady Jill also failed to net royalties from three of their book titles due to lackluster sales … Most of the couple’s debt is the mortgage on their Delaware home and an equity loan on that home. Additionally their debt consists of a term loan of about $15,000 and a loan against a mutual fund for about $50,000. In total, the Bidens reported assets between roughly $1 million and $2.6 million and liabilities between roughly $350,000 and $850,000, according to an Office of Government Ethics form that lists ranges rather than precise figures.

Now, if I had to guess, I’d suspect that Joe has assets hidden overseas, or maybe he’s banking on China or Ukraine taking care of him when he leaves the White House, since he was of course, so good to them—but the key is money that’s easily accessed.

And, since he clearly doesn’t have enough to cover his current expenses readily available, evidenced by pulling cash out of his assets to live on, his reputation for being the biggest dunce in Washington remains intact; a guy unbound by morals like honesty and patriotism can’t enrich himself in the political sewer of D.C.? How stupid do you have to be?

