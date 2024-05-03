Bidenite lies, statistics, and reality

Most of the media, Joe Biden, his administration, and other Democrats seem to live in an alternate reality.

We are constantly told that Biden inherited an economic disaster and his great economic policies have turned the economy around—the reality is that he inherited a rapidly growing economy with inflation below two percent, and his policies have decimated the purchasing power of most Americans, resulting in an economic disaster. A huge percentage of Americans are digging into savings, running up credit card debt, and falling behind on their loans, just to pay ordinary bills. Few young people can afford to buy a house in today’s market.

We are told that Biden’s policies have brought inflation under control—the reality suggests that is not true. There is no way that inflation for the poor and middle classes, for necessities like food, energy, utilities, housing, repairs, and insurance is down to around 3% like the regime claims.

We are told that inflation since Biden has been elected is around 20%, but that seems low with food up over 35%, and energy prices, which affect everything, up over 59%. Crude oil is up around 100%, and it is used in over 6,000 products.

The stock market is at or near record highs, but what is the reality of how ordinary Americans are doing? It is hard to get a perfect answer, but here is my best guess:

In 2020, at the end of Trump’s four years, the average balance of 401K plans was $129,157; in 2023, that number was $118,600, in March 2024, the average was $115,710, or down over 10% from 2020. If they had just kept up with inflation of 20% the average would be up to over $155,000, so Americans have fallen $40,000 behind under Biden. That is reality.

Here is what I consider a humorous statistic: the total average is $115,710, yet males average $89,000 and females average $59,000. So which sex brings the average up to $115,710?

We are constantly told by Biden and others that Trump’s tax rate cuts cost trillions, yet the reality is that tax revenues are up substantially under the lower rates. Biden also tells the lie that billionaires only pay 8%, when the richest 1% pay over a 26% rate.

Here are some facts about government spending: In FY 2019, before COVID, the federal government spent $4.45 trillion; for FY 2025, Biden is proposing spending $7.3 trillion, which is over a 50% increase in six years. Why is the government growing twice as fast as inflation? The reality is that Biden and the Democrats want big government.

If the economy is doing so well, why do Democrats continually raise subsidies for everything and why does Biden unconstitutionally pay off student loans?

The massive government spending and deficits are clearly hiding the reality of weakness in the private sector. From Cato:

Federal spending jumped from $4.45 trillion in 2019 to $6.21 trillion in 2023, according to the Congressional Budget Office. That is a 40 percent increase in four years.

So what are Biden’s main proposals for his second term when Americans are under such economic distress?

Regulations to destroy all natural gas, and coal power plants? Check.

Why would anyone with a brain do that when the demand for power is going to skyrocket with data-processing centers, AI, crypto-currencies and all the new demand with electric vehicles? The inflationary pressure from these radical policies will be massive.

Let Trump’s tax rates for individuals, which will greatly harm the purchasing power of all taxpayers, especially the poor and middle classes, expire? Check.

Why would anyone raise tax rates when the lower rates generated more revenue and economic growth, unless facts don’t matter?

Raise capital gains rates substantially on wealthier individuals? Check.

Raise corporate taxes so they have less to spend and invest and to essentially encourage them to move to lower tax countries? Check.

These higher rates will put pressure on stock prices when most Americans, other than government pensioners, don’t have enough retirement savings.

Then, Biden and many Democrats propose the most idiotic and unconstitutional tax of all: taxing unrealized gains. Can anyone imagine the arguments about values? (Maybe Letitia James and her judge could be the experts.)

Would Biden and the Democrats give refunds in years where the market and real estate prices crashed? That is a joke. Of course not.

Here’s what economist/stock broker Peter Schiff said:

Peter Schiff Blasts Biden's Proposed Taxes As ‘Blatantly Illegal’ ‘The worst of the capital gains tax is that Biden wants to impose a 25% tax on unrealized capital gains, which is definitely unconstitutional because it’s not an income tax. … If you haven’t realized the gain, you have no income subject to tax under the 16th amendment. It’s a property tax. You’re taxing property, and property taxes are direct taxes. They’re still bound by the rule of apportionment. They’re not exempted through the 16th amendment, so it would be unconstitutional.’

It is clear that Biden has lived in an alternate reality for a long time: He was very involved in the Civil Rights movement, he grew up in the Puerto Rican community, he went to black churches, he saved many lives while a lifeguard, he was a superior athlete, a brilliant law student, he took trains across a car bridge, he drove an 18-wheeler, and his uncle was eaten by cannibals.

He is so confused that he believes he has the power to control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity.

It is a true shame that most of the media wants Americans to be imprisoned for four more years under this extreme, radical, intentional destruction of America. They also live in a bubble with other people who have an alternate reality. Facts haven’t mattered for a long time.

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.