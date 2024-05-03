Fox and the henhouse: Biden’s backward ‘refugee’ policy

In a move that defies logic and jeopardizes national security, the Biden administration is considering plans that could see Palestinian refugees — many suspected to be highly trained terrorists — relocated to the United States. This proposal is akin to leaving the coop open for the foxes, under the guise of rescue operations.

Leaked internal government documents, as uncovered by CBS News, suggest an eerie readiness to use the United States Refugee Admissions Program to import individuals from a region controlled by the notorious terrorist group Hamas. This revelation comes shortly after the horrific October 7 attacks by Hamas, which killed around 1,200 civilians. It’s astonishing and deeply concerning: why would our government consider offering refuge to individuals from an area under the sway of such a group?

Could this be a case of déjà vu? We need only look back at the withdrawal from Afghanistan, where the Biden administration left over $100 billion in military assets. These weapons did not just vanish; they armed terrorists, potentially impacting global security for decades to come. It’s a blistering example of poor judgment — first arming our adversaries abroad, and now potentially inviting them home. Inquiring minds want to know: is it intentional sabotage? If so, it's outright treason. So what does it mean that the Biden Justice Department does nothing about this?

The administration’s current refugee proposal appears equally misguided. It's cloaked in the language of humanitarian aid, but one must ask: whom are we aiding? The rhetoric of rescuing “refugees” sounds noble until you realize that among the innocent, if there are any, may lurk highly trained terrorists. Are we so naïve as to think that a rigorous vetting process is foolproof against the cunning of those trained to deceive?

This isn’t just a breach of common sense; it’s a potential catastrophe in waiting. The administration’s approach to national security is akin to playing Russian roulette with American lives. Why are we gambling with our safety, betting that stringent screenings will catch every bad actor?

Moreover, this policy is an affront to those who genuinely seek safety from persecution. Refugees are supposed to be fleeing terror, not embodying it. Yet, under Biden’s watch, it seems we’re skewing the definition, prioritizing political optics over the protection of our citizens. This backward policy is akin to rescuing foxes while leaving the defenseless hens behind.

Is this how we define humanitarian aid now? Is this the legacy we want to leave? It’s as if the administration has decided that showcasing a misguided benevolence is worth the risk to our national fabric. This isn’t just about immigration; it’s about the integrity and safety of our homeland.

The choice in November should be clear to every reasoning, moral free thinker: choose the candidate who is most likely to safeguard our country, or pick one who will keep selling out our nation to a future global government, on a path of reckless disregard for the well-being of the United States and American citizens. Let’s choose wisely and keep the foxes out of the henhouse.

Jerry McGlothlin is co-chairman of Restoring Justice US and the CEO of Special Guests, a publicity agency founded in 1986.

Image via Pexels.