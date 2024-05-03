John Cleese reminds us that ‘race doesn’t matter, but culture does’

One need only look at the most prominent elements of traditional Western Civilization (architecture, music, education, representative governance, civic life, the relationship between the sexes, family structure, Judeo-Christian morality, etc.) to know that it’s far superior to any other that has ever existed—but state such a politically-incorrect truth and you’ll find yourself a target of the progressive left, because they’re intolerant and ignorant, and they’re willing to use violence to make a point.

But John Cleese, an English national treasure has never been one for political correctness, and in a recent interview, Cleese reminded us that the West’s culture and way of life are the most superior, and absolutely worth persevering; here’s what he said, via a Daily Mail item out yesterday:

Speaking to The Oldie magazine, Cleese said: ‘Race doesn’t matter, but culture does. ‘I think that some cultures are superior to others, and we should not be frightened to say so. ‘A society that goes in for female genital mutilation is abhorrent and I happen to think that if people come to live in Britain, they should accept and adhere to our values.’ ‘I understand that some 20 per cent [sic] of Muslims in the UK would like to see Sharia law and I believe that's wrong.’

He’s exactly right, because all cultures are not equal. Who would argue that the culture of a NAMBLA convention is not “inferior” to the culture of a pro-life conference, it’s just different? (Well, now that I think about it, a sizable portion of Democrats probably would argue that.) Would anyone argue that Third Reich culture trumps the culture of 1930s Paris? Is the self-sacrifice seen so often in Western warfare (the strong protect the weak and oppressed paradigm) on equal footing with combatants who use their own children as human shields?

In years past, Cleese has come under fire for his “controversial” comments—now why it’s controversial to be against a culture that subjects young girls and woman to grotesque genital mutilation, or why it’s controversial to demand that Muslims reject the honor killings and bacha bazi of their homeland and adopt Western values or stay out, is beyond me. But what do I know, I’m not a progressive Democrat.

Here’s another way of putting the point made by Cleese:

If we send every Norwegian to Nigeria and spend every Nigerian to Norway, in 5 years Norway will become a third world and Nigeria will become a civilized nation.



There is no magic soil. People make countries; countries are a reflection of those who inhabit them. pic.twitter.com/D3W6ZmGmyR — Klaus Arminius (@Klaus_Arminius) March 15, 2024

You would find the same outcome if you emptied Japan and filled it with Arab Palestinians, then plopped all those Japanese people in Gaza; or if the people of the Congo swapped places with the people of Argentina.

This is why as third world people migrate to the West, bringing their cultures with them and refusing to assimilate to Western way of life, the West deteriorates. What makes society or place “good” comes down to the culture of said people—as Cleese states, “race doesn’t matter.”

It’s why a bunch of black people who believed in limited government and abided by Judeo-Christian ethics would create a free, safe, and prosperous world, and a bunch of white Marxists wouldn’t, the latter leaving nothing but garbage and dead bodies in their wake.

It’s why a Democrat California is a nightmare, with perversions, debt, and dysfunction abounding, but the more-conservative South is the fast-growing area of the nation.

Cleese iterates the reality of superior and inferior cultures, but he also stresses that we should not be frightened to say so—again he’s exactly right. And not only should we say it fearlessly, but proudly too.

Image: Adam Jones from Kelowna, BC, Canada, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.