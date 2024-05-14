Biden doesn't believe he's polling behind Trump -Axios

Every politician who's behind in the polls will say the polls have it wrong.

But only Joe Biden apparently believes it, according to a report from Axios, citing insiders.

President Biden doesn't believe his bad poll numbers, and neither do many of his closest advisers, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: The dismissiveness of the poor polling is sincere, not public spin, according to Democrats who have spoken privately with the president and his team. That bedrock belief has informed Biden's largely steady-as-she-goes campaign — even as many Democrats outside the White House are agitating for the campaign to change direction, given that Biden is polling well behind where he was four years ago.

The public polling simply doesn't reflect the president's support, they say.

It's noticeable:

Wow!! He’s behind in all the major swing states and this is his response?!? 🤯🤯🤯



pic.twitter.com/40LhzXACeJ — Professor Nez (@professornez) May 14, 2024

Two things can be immediately surmised from this obviously deluded president.

One, that he must be confident he can rig and cheat his way to victory, same as he did last time. There is something to this, as swing-state Democrats in gubernatorial and secretary of state positions have been making maneuvers to do just that, though their odds of succeeding are longer.

Two, Biden must be convinced the American public doesn't care about gas prices, grocery inflation, the rate hikes that make home-buying impossible for the young, soaring health care insurance rates, credit card debt, depleted 401(k)s, wokester garbage taught in schools, a woke greenie military, crime without consequences, retail establishments shutting down, city services cut to pay for illegals, and the wide open border.

That dismissal makes it all the easier for Biden's ground game to continue failing and President Trump to continue to rise at the polls. That could be a sweet spot for Republicans, having an opponent who can't stop deluding himself and therefore can't improve his act. Those Democrats who are warning Joe Biden to change course are having about as much luck as Bill Clinton did when he begged Hillary Clinton to come to Wisconsin back in 2016.

Keep deluding yourself, moron.

One final point, if Biden believes this, what other canards at odds with reality does he believe? Is that why he believes Israel should be punished for hosing out Rafah? Is that why he thinks his Afghanistan pullout was "a success"?

There's so much to unpack here, such a swollen ego and with so little to be swollen about. None of it, in the end is good for Joe Biden. May he be in for a surprise on November 5 and shrivel into the obscure pariah he is as a result.

Image: Caricature by DonkeyHotey, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0 DEED