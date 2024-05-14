New report: 54% of migrants who have arrived since 2022 do not have jobs

So much for the “boosting the economy” schtick.

Yesterday, the Center for Immigration Studies published the findings of a new report on the “largest two-year increase ever recorded” for the foreign-born population of people living in the United States—between March 2022 and March 2024, that number jumped by 5.1 million people.

And, of those 5.1 million people, more than half (54%) are not paying their own way; this works out to be around 2,754,000 million people. The CIS stresses that those numbers include both legal and illegal persons, and while legality is certainly a concern, it’s not a justification for bringing in third world hoodlums from all the dark corners of the world with zero intention to assimilate to and augment the American way of life—immigration should be extremely limited and totally merit-based, or not at all.

Now, how many of those people are adults, who should be working but aren’t (this does not include the illegals who have no right to take an American job) and have children or other dependents? Probably a large majority, which just means that 2.754 million number is amplified—because who’s feeding them, housing them, paying for their healthcare, funding the emergency services that they disproportionately use, paying for their public school use, and offsetting the impact of the deficit-spending through taxes?

WE are.

But, they’re not exactly “unemployed” now are they? These unemployed migrants, both “legal” and illegal, have to largely be on welfare, because how else would they be surviving, which means they’re getting paid by the government to do nothing—this is the cliché government “worker.” And, missing from this CIS figure are the millions of newcomers “working” in the retail theft rings of New York City and Los Angeles, “staffing” the robbery crews of California mansions, and “managing” burglary tourism; they’re employed as the moped thieves of Manhattan, they’re the human traffickers, pimps, prostitutes, and drug dealers, and apparently, many of them are getting paid to agitate on college campuses, ostensibly in support of Muslim terrorism in the Middle East.

And… the CIS report projects that if the current trend continues:

[T]he foreign-born population will reach 62.5 million in 2030 and 82.2 million by 2040 — larger than the current combined populations of 30 states plus the District of Columbia.

Here’s a graph from CIS for the visual learner (see the bars in red) below:

NEW: The foreign-born population has hit RECORD highs in March 2024 of 51.6m and 15.6% of the total U.S. population. pic.twitter.com/8sfD15kgqx — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) May 13, 2024

Heaven help us—just imagine what the crime statistics would look like then.

But, we were repeatedly told that “immigration” boosts the economy! Sure, legal, limited, and merit-based immigration, but not the invasion/importation of war-hardened low-brow freeloaders from “s–thole countries” around the world that we observe now. (See the blog “New report finds that mass migration did not actually stimulate the economy as the left claimed it would do” I wrote last week on this very topic.)

The rotten fruit of Bidenomics.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.