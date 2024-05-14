The world loves dead Jews but hates living ones

Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Memorial Day, was solemnly memorialized at Yad Vashem last Sunday, a particularly sad day in light of the October 7, 2023 massacres, which marked the largest toll of Jewish-Israelis murdered in a single day since the Holocaust.

Holocaust commemorations took place in the shadow of widespread antisemitism and calls for genocide on campuses throughout the U.S. and the Western world, shattering the confidence that Jew-hatred is a thing of the past.

In an interview on Yom HaShoah with Aharon Barak on Israeli TV, the retired former president of Israel’s Supreme Court, and a Holocaust survivor, was asked if he thought a Holocaust could happen again in our time. He unhesitatingly responded with a decisive yes. He pointed out that as late as 1939, in his native Kovno, Lithuania, no one would have believed that within a short time, the most horrific genocide in world history would take place.

The international community, including the antisemites of the United Nations (U.N.), love to commemorate Yom HaShoah and busy themselves writing unheeded guidelines on what constitutes antisemitism. But while the U.N. representatives and many others throughout the world commemorate dead Jews, they have utter contempt for living Jews, whom they hate and seek to liquidate — especially the Jewish state.

The antisemitic rioters on U.S. campuses are the harbingers of what is to come, and so when Aharon Barak, a staunch liberal and one of the most humanistically inclined persons in the world, is concerned about another Holocaust in our time, it should worry all of us.

Lest we forget, the first steps in the preparation for the Holocaust in Nazi Germany was in the early 1930s on German campuses. The rioting students demanded the firing of Jewish professors, from which proceeded the burning of books and the intimidation and, ultimately, expulsion of Jewish students from German universities.

Antisemitism was mainstreamed in Germany. There is a similar attempt being orchestrated on American campuses.

Today’s brainwashed students (much like the German students brainwashed by Nazi propaganda) have been indoctrinated by radical Palestinian professors like Rashid Khalidi and Joseph Massad (at Columbia University) and the anti-Israel legacy of Edward Said. They are funded by Marxist donors and Arab money and led by domestic and foreign agitators who harass Jewish students with impunity.

A significant number of pro-Hamas American students who come from mainly middle- and upper-class homes are privileged, spoiled brats looking for a cause. They have no clue about Middle East realities. They raise banners with the word “Genocide” and chant the slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine must be free” — and, when asked to name the river or the sea, these sheep-like elite school students stare vacantly or answer incorrectly.

Nor, for that matter, do they understand the ramifications of their calls: a genocide against Israeli Jews and the liquidation of the Jewish state. Lost in their mantra training is any semblance of independent thinking and realization that Hamas attacked Israel and perpetrated genocide on October 7. Some of these students repeat the lie of Israel committing genocide in Gaza and actually trust Hamas’s casualty numbers.

If ever there was an army that has painfully sought to safeguard the lives of non-combatants, it is the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Ask Colonel Richard Kemp, the former commander of the British Expeditionary Forces in Afghanistan, and he would tell you that no army in the world can compare to the humanism of the IDF. These radicalized students, and many in the corporate media, have accepted Hamas’s Health Authority’s deliberately inflated numbers of casualties, which include the Hamas Nukhba murderers killed by Israeli forces in firefights. Nor, for that matter, will these ignorant students recognize that Hamas is using civilian families and children as human shields.

These students are hoisting the Palestinian flag and trashing the American and Israeli flags and shouting, “We are Hamas.” They are supporting the murderous Hamas Nukhba, who committed unimaginable atrocities.

This is what the Ivy League schools of Columbia, Harvard, MIT, Penn, and others have done to your children. Instead of teaching critical thinking, they have indoctrinated them with Marxist notions aimed at destroying Jewish and Christian values and the traditional American way of life.

In Germany of the 1930s, antisemitism became acceptable. In America and the West, in general, antisemitism has been allowed to fester on the campuses, with a complacent government and cowardly university presidents and administrators. As a result, we are marching toward the abyss — another Holocaust that Aharon Barak can now envision.

The current U.S. administration is reluctant to enforce laws against blind hatred, which is antisemitism. In a recent speech, President Biden drew moral equivalency between antisemitism and Islamophobia. While the only hate on U.S. campuses is that being directed at Jews, Biden opted to placate the pro-Hamas crowds by inserting Islamophobia where there is none, regrettably showing that political considerations rather than moral imperatives are guiding him.

While memorializing dead Jews in his speech at the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., Biden correctly reminded Americans and others just how fast the Hamas atrocities of October 7 have been forgotten. However, at the same time, his administration has delayed sending approved military supplies to the living Jews of Israel. Biden is no antisemite, but many in his party are. They simply hate a strong and living Jewish state. To that, Israelis respond with am Yisrael chai — “the people of Israel live.”

