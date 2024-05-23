Anti-Israel protestors and 17-year cicadas

Whereas the anti-Israel college protests are coming to an end (only because summer is near), the 17-year cicada infestation is just getting started in the Chicago area by me.

One might think that college protestors and periodical cicadas have nothing in common, but upon my initial investigations I have decided that is not the case. For instance:

They both spend the majority of life underground They both make a lot of noise They both are preoccupied with sex They both are totally predictable They both are considered nuisance pests (though some college varieties can be dangerous) They both have more than their share of empty shell

Image: Harold Witkov