Why are conservatives so committed to a dead system?

America, I’ve got some bad news for you. You might want to sit down.

Your public education system is dead.

It’s not dying; it kicked the bucket...some time ago (judging by the stench).

You are sending your children into a maggot-infested corpse every day, and it’s making them sick.

The right-wing media correctly reports that public school teachers have become blue-haired, gender-confused communists who are trying to indoctrinate children into Marxism...

…and then Republican legislators want to arm these same teachers, who are self-proclaimed gender confused communists.

Seriously?!

If you have a communist problem, arms for the communists is not the solution. Not in El Salvador, not in El Mirage, not in El Paso!

I don’t have kids. I’m not sure why this is so evident to me — and not to the people whose children have teachers who are fighting for the right to hide from parents that their child is using a litter box at school.

The fact that the above sentence is absolutely accurate and not absurd should be evidence that there is a big, big problem...that can’t be fixed.

Getting rid of the schools gets rid of all the problems. Unions, tenure, indoctrination, state pension shortfalls, school shootings, bullying — all of it.

And what do we do for education? We start over, in one-room schools set up in people’s living rooms and churches, without funding from the Rockefeller Foundation or Alex Soros.

It’s so out of control that we don’t even have time to actually go through the process of an organized shutdown. The only option for getting rid of the beast? Starve it!

Pulling out of the public school system and letting the system collapse is the only practical solution.

Don’t let your kids go back to school in the fall. It’s not going to help them get into college. If they are black, they have already been accepted to Yale. And if they aren’t? Yale doesn’t want them (and neither does Cal Tech, Cal State, UVM, etc., etc.).

You want your kid to be successful? Teach him plumbing! Only one concept to master (poo runs downhill), and they will be set for life!

Frankly, your child has a computer in his pocket. Teach him how to extract an education from it, instead of just using it for getting likes for doing stupid things.

Honestly, if communism takes over this country, conservatives will have only themselves to blame. There are only three communist countries left on the planet. If you lose the Cold War at this point, it’s pathetic.

Take your children back! Do it now! Stop pretending the system can be reformed. It can’t.

It’s dead.

