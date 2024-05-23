If Trump listens to the far better team of advisers directing his campaign this time around, I believe he will win by an overwhelming vote tally and will thus be in an excellent position to finish out his next term and accomplish many of his goals. America will be better off in the long run.

I know this is a sacrilegious thought, but the mass media live happily in their D.C cocoon and the D.C. radical elites cannot dare to face reality.

Biden has always been a fraud, but his "uncle visage," like Obama's hip-hop "Music Man" image, fooled the electorate. Well, the results are in and have proven otherwise. The blindfold is finally off and far too many are suffering and discouraged.

America is on fire and all Biden has more inflationary gasoline at his disposal.

Polls are often wrong, but this time I believe they reflect the true story.

A significant number of black voters have woken up. Hispanics, by nature, lean toward conservatism and God, and resent the border invasion. Even liberal Jews fear the consequences of anti-Semitism as university and college campuses blaze with hatred.

This is not the America most Americans want or are proud to support.

They lay these concerns at Biden's feet and fear for the direction America has chosen because of Biden's choice of pusillanimity.

Even the "deplorables," who have been intimidated and remained silent, are beginning to speak out as they too awaken from their torpor.

All elections are meaningful, some more than others, but seldom does our survival as a functioning republic become the overriding issue. This time it's for real.

The neo-Marxists have successfully penetrated our societal institutions in a deep and total fashion and the America we once loved is on the defensive. Neither is time on our side because America is engulfed in flames and, worst of all, remains woefully leaderless. Even our so-called allies notice this tragic fact.

I know there are those who lament our choices because of Trump's personality and behavior but it is incumbent upon all Americans who are rational to focus on the comparisons wrought by Trump versus Biden. It is imperative you cast off your inability to reason and vote to save what God allowed and the blessings Americans enjoyed for almost 250 years.

Don't prove Pogo was right: "the enemy is us."

Image: Gage Skidmore