A DEI military cannot protect or defend America

DEI has infiltrated our American military like a deadly toxin, making it incapable of defending our shores or our country. The higher-ups in the American armed forces have somehow succumbed to a racist philosophy that recruits, promotes, hires, and rewards black, brown, and Hispanic members at the expense of white people, who need not apply.

Word is out: White people will not be hired or promoted according to merit, nor will they even be allowed to function the way other races function so long as DEI has a branch in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, or any other American defense mechanism. In short, hiring and promoting in the military according to race seems to be more important than defending our country. This is suicidal madness.

From a report at The Daily Signal, there is this:

The Heritage Foundation recently hosted a series of panel discussions, ‘Seizing the Moment to Defeat DEI,’ that brought together top conservative minds to discuss how to combat what they regard as those divisive leftist policies. (The Daily Signal is the news outlet of The Heritage Foundation.) … a former Army infantry officer, said the military became a testing ground for non-merit-based hiring programs, mainly through affirmative action and later DEI-based hiring practices, emphasizing race and sexual orientation.

When you eliminate merit, you get mediocrity, the very thing a country cannot afford when our very survival as a nation relies on excellence, not mediocrity. When you hire for race or sex, you don’t get the best but second best. Or worse — those who couldn’t get hired anywhere else because they are simply not good enough. Merit and love of country should be the only criteria by which a person is allowed to serve in our military. This isn’t a drag queen contest nor is it a melanin-based endeavor: Our military is supposed to defend and protect our homeland, her infrastructure, and her people. It is not designed to be a venue for social experimentation or reparations. As Rush Limbaugh wisely noted, “Our military is there to kill people and break things”, — over there. If it comes here, ditto. Skin color and one’s sex life are irrelevant, or they should be.

DEI is destroying America’s ability to defend herself and her people against attacks from without and from within because it deliberately hires, fires, and recruits by racism and sexism. DEI causes not just a lack of cohesion but a distinct aversion to it. Diversity is decidedly NOT our strength because DEI fragments cohesion: You cannot have diverse opinions about whether or not America is good or whether or not she deserves defending. Military members cannot be set against each other on the basis of skin or sex if they are serious about protecting America and her people.

America in general cannot survive a DEI-based structure that pits one color against another or heterosexuality against homosexuality or transsexuality. It’s a death sentence to allow it in our military, the very places we rely upon to come to America’s rescue in troubled times, which is now.

Leave it to individuals to decide whether or not they want to engage in such practices, but for God’s sake and everyone’s else’s sake, don’t inflict DEI on the rest of us who find the practice abhorrent. DEI in the military may as well be the solvent that dissolves military cohesion at the very moment we need such cohesion if we are seriously attacked — on our shores or over there.

The Biden administration has telegraphed to the rest of the world that we are weak. DEI puts an exclamation point on our weakness and should immediately be dissolved.

