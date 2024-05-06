The definition of philanthropy, provided by Oxford Languages, is “the desire to promote the welfare of others, expressed especially by the generous donation of money to good causes.”

So, why are groups and individuals who support the destruction of America called philanthropies and philanthropists? Why are those funding the riots on campuses still considered giving money to a “good cause”?

These same donors are also responsible for a lot of the chaotic leftist protests that have afflicted the nation over the last few years, including defunding the police, the killing of Jews, the end of capitalism, and elimination of Israel, and all the climate change garbage which will destroy America and help China.

They are supporting people who hold signs that read “final solution” as they chant death to Israel and death to America.

I would challenge anyone who labels the patrons of this destruction to explain how the killing of Jews (or all of the other things these pro-Hamas people support) is a “good cause.”

Is supporting the killing of babies throughout the entire pregnancy a “good cause” too? It certainly doesn’t “promote the welfare” of the fully-developed and viable babies being cut to pieces.

What about infecting cities with leftist DAs who encourage career criminals to roam the streets? Is that promoting the welfare of others?

George Soros, one of the main players behind all of these campus riots, should be accurately described as a convicted felon, not as a philanthropist. He certainly does not have any interest in the well-being of ordinary Americans…which is why he of course had great access to the White House during the Obama and Biden administrations.

