Why would the public ever trust media outlets that are ‘surprised’ that leftists support both Joe Biden and the destruction of Israel?

It is a sad state of affairs to read a Politico journalist say that it is “surprising” to learn that donors to Joe Biden also support the destruction of Israel and the killing of Jews; see below:

Pro-Palestinian protesters are backed by a surprising source: Biden’s biggest donors Some of the most outspoken groups against Biden and Israel get funding from foundations attached to some of the biggest names in Democratic circles. President Joe Biden has been dogged for months by pro-Palestinian protesters calling him ‘Genocide Joe’ — but some of the groups behind the demonstrations receive financial backing from philanthropists pushing hard for his reelection. The donors include some of the biggest names in Democratic circles: Soros, Rockefeller and Pritzker, according to a POLITICO analysis. Two of the organizers supporting the protests at Columbia University and on other campuses are Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow. Both are supported by the Tides Foundation, which is seeded by Democratic megadonor George Soros and was previously supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It in turn supports numerous small nonprofits that work for social change. Have reporters had their heads stuck in the sand for years? They live in a delusional world. They pretend that Biden is doing a great job and are surprised that the American people aren’t as enamored with Biden as they are.

Barack Obama and Biden, along with their administrations, have done their best to build up Iran’s finances for years—this pro-Iran deal was Obama’s “legacy.” And Iran, along with its terrorist beneficiaries, have had the twin goals of death to Israel and death to America for years.

So why would it be a surprise that the people who support Obama and Biden would also support the protesters wreaking anti-Jew havoc across the nation?

It is like pretending to be surprised that it is Democrats—who have censored free speech, used violence to suppress political opposition, condemned the Jewish right to exist, and are socialists—are the real Nazis, not Trump and Republicans.

The media also pretends that Trump politicized the Justice Department…when that is most certainly Obama and Biden.

They pretend that Democrat policies want to help the poor and minorities, when the goal of Democrats for over sixty years has been to make more people dependent on the government, instead of giving them more of an opportunity to move up the economic ladder due to the joys of capitalism.

The media and other Democrats acted surprised and shocked at how much damage keeping schools closed caused children. Only an idiot would be surprised.

They pretend that rich people like Bill Gates, Obama, George Soros, Michael Bloomberg, John Kerry, and others care about their carbon footprint as they fly in private jets, own multiple mansions, and buy yachts.

They pretend that rich people buying worthless pieces of paper called carbon credits reduces their massive carbon footprint. Those pieces of paper do nothing.

No matter how many dire predictions on the climate have been false, journalists pretend that the science is settled, and that humans and our use of natural resources causes temperatures to rise.

No matter how much evidence of Biden family corruption the media is shown, they pretend that there is no evidence that Joe knew what Hunter was doing, or was even involved.

I don’t believe for a second that the media is surprised to learn that the radical leftists who support Obama and Biden are the same people that fund and organize the intentional destruction of America. What is surprising is that the media hasn’t completely hidden the story from the public like they do on other subjects that would harm Biden or Democrats in elections.

Image: Monica Showalter via Flickr.