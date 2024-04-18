With Democrats in charge, who needs foreign enemies?

Hamas, with the financial support of Iran, which has been funded by the Joe Biden administration, attacks and kills Israelis and takes hostages, including American citizens; but when Israel retaliates with military force, Biden’s policy is to demand Israel go softer on the terrorists.

Iran then attacks Israel directly, and Biden tells Israel to resist retaliating, to de-escalate the tension. As Biden tells the public that he fully supports Israel, he tells Israel, Iran, and the world that we will not support Israel if they respond to Iranian aggression. As we do this, we keep the money flowing to Iran so they can build weapons and fund terrorists. I wonder why the Middle East isn’t as peaceful as it was when President Trump was in office?

Biden and his lapdogs tell Israel to tread lightly and be patient with countries and terrorists that pledge death to Israel and death to America, but fail to follow their own “go slow” advice; here are some examples:

They are focused on buying the votes of young voters by dictatorially and unconstitutionally going against a Supreme Court ruling to make this and future generations pay off hundreds of billions of debt. I wonder why colleges continue to gouge students and taxpayers?

They are focused on destroying women’s sports by making females compete against males. The men that beat women would be destroyed by other men. Here is a hint: men and women are different! From a report at the Daily Mail:

A trans high school sophomore has met fury online after crushing her competition at a high school track and field meet. The teen competed in the Girls 200 Meters Varsity at the Sherwood Need for Speed Classic in Sherwood, Oregon, on Saturday. Footage from the meet shows her crossing the finish line as competitors follow en masse seconds later. The teen ultimately finished second overall in amid more than 60 girls in the 200-meter heat.

The Biden administration is also focused on taking away female privacy by making them share locker room space with males “identifying” as females—like this guy in North Carolina. And they claim they are the party of science.

Biden and other Democrats are focused on making abortion available at all stages of a pregnancy, unlike most of the world. They falsely claim any limits are a ban. They continue to abort black and brown babies at a severely disproportionate rate. Why don’t the media ask them if they want a whiter America, since that’s what they’d make were it not for all the illegal newcomers?

Biden and the Democrats seem intent on letting as many illegals into the country as fast as they can. Biden campaigned on mass immigration, and opened the border as soon as he took office. Now they pretend to care about the crisis because the polls reveal their open border is highly unpopular, and so they blame Republicans. But….

In May of 2023, the House passed a bipartisan bill to secure the border, and somehow Chuck Schumer hasn’t called it for a vote…11 months later. And amazingly, the media that now blames the Republicans for the problem, but doesn’t point out Schumer’s dereliction.

And the Biden administration’s main priority, what it falsely says is the greatest existential threat to the world, is pretending it can control the climate by destroying the oil, gas, and coal industry as fast as they can.

They pretend that by taking away our freedom of choice on what vehicles we drive and appliances we use, they can control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity. They use leftist, career bureaucrats at the EPA to dictatorially regulate away our freedom of choice. They don’t bother to go through the legislative process to destroy industries that have greatly improved our quality and length of life. Not once have they shown any direct correlation between the amount of oil we use or the number of cars we drive and temperature, but facts and science don’t matter.

Their policies intentionally inflate prices of everything that uses energy…which is basically everything! The high energy prices help Russia and Iran, energy-producing countries, but destroy the purchasing power of the poor and middle classes. Sadly, the media and other Democrats don’t care. They have an agenda and green pushers to please. Biden dictatorially cut off liquid natural gas exports, which harms Europe and helps Russia.

Now, he is dictatorially cutting off valuable energy resources in Alaska, and most of the media cheers:

Biden Admin Locking Down HALF of Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve From Energy Development The 23 million-acre petroleum reserve on the North Slope was set aside as an emergency oil supply, originally for the U.S. Navy, by President Warren Harding. In 1976, in accordance with the Naval Petroleum Reserves Production Act, administration of the reserve was transferred to the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and renamed the NPR-A. President Joe Biden is on the verge of locking down half of it, making it unavailable for oil and gas development. He intends to do so with a new rule that is proposed by the Biden Administration through the Bureau of Land Management, a division of the Department of Interior. The pubic [sic] comment period has ended, and the rule will be finalized soon.

And the media wonders why the public thinks America is going in the wrong direction, instead of almost universally cheering on Biden as he actively seeks to remake (destroy) America.

As the media and bureaucrats actively support Biden, they have sought to destroy Trump with lies and investigations for eight years, while they pretend he is the candidate against whom they want to run.

Image: Public domain.