NPR makes the case for its own defunding
The NPR story gets more and more strange. Some of us were hoping for a little reflection and maybe rebranding from a woke playlist to more bipartisan information. Instead, the woke circled the wagons and shot back.
And poor Mr. Uri Berliner, who exposed NPR's monolithic leftism, is learning the hard way that you don't challenge the wokes without serious retribution. Remember diversity at NPR is a one-way street going left.
So talk of defunding is in the air. This is the latest:
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is planning to propose new legislative action that would threaten to cut National Public Radio's (NPR) federal funding if passed, prompted by the news that it suspended an editor who went viral for exposing the outlet's partisan uniformity in its newsroom.The Tennessee Republican is weighing a variety of legislative options to take on federal funding that goes to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which provides funding to NPR in the form of grants. She is specifically looking to prevent NPR from benefiting from public funds, due to what her office characterized as left-wing bias."The mainstream media has become obsessed with doing the Left’s bidding and taking down strong conservatives — and NPR has led the pack," Blackburn said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "It makes no sense that the American people are forced to fund a propagandist left-wing outlet that refuses to represent the voices of half the country. NPR should not receive our tax dollars’."
No sense indeed.
I don't care if NPR wants to pander to the wokes or preach their message. We can turn off the radio or switch to something we'd rather hear. We can go somewhere else and get more balanced information.
Unfortunately, our taxes are funding a portion of the NPR or PBS programming. It forces us to finance something that we don't support and that's not right.
So introduce a bill to defund NPR and do it. I've heard over time that public support is a small amount of their budget. Therefore, it should not be a big problem for the radio or TV programming to find other sources of revenue.
