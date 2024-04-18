Democrat mayor of DC goes to Masters Tournament, heaps cost on taxpayers because she was promoting ‘economic development’

Is there a single honest person in the sewer that is Washington D.C.?

According to an item published at Fox News this morning, when D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser went to the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia just this past weekend she billed the taxpayers for (at least) the travel, as the trip wasn’t a pleasure jaunt but rather a dutiful “business” trip to “advance” the interests of her constituents and promote “economic development.” (As we all know, D.C. is a little run-down these days, riddled with vagrants and all their crime, and the city is definitely in need of some revitalization; some call it a “crisis.”)

Because obviously, attending a prestigious professional golf championship is all about the people she so sacrificially serves, and has nothing to do whatsoever with the pseudo-aristocracy and self-imagined socialite status of so many modern politicians.

Here are the details:

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser apparently traveled to the ritzy Masters golf tournament on the taxpayer’s dime – writing off the expense as a business opportunity to ‘promote sports and economic development’ in the nation's capital. Professional golf’s major event The Master’s in Augusta, Georgia is more than 500 miles from Washington, D.C. According to the mayor’s public schedule, Bowser attended the world-renowned golf tournament, ‘as part of a sports and economic development visit.’

How did local economies ever thrive without taxpayer parasites in the form of government bureaucrats conducting “ritzy” reconnaissance missions on their behalf?

I mean, look at this woman’s dedication!

In a phone call Monday afternoon, Bowser’s Communications Director Susana Castillo confirmed to the local outlet that Bowser was invited to the tournament by two people leading a new city task force, ‘to revitalize the Gallery Place and Chinatown neighborhood.’ Castillo said that ‘whether it’s here in the city or another city or another country,’ the mayor is willing to ‘advance administrative interests,’ no matter the setting – including a golf tournament.

“No matter the setting” Bowser will be there. Whether that means the glamor of Manhattan, with stays at the Ritz and nights at Broadway to promote the arts, luxury jaunts to the Caribbean to grow in cultural awareness, or maybe even the opulence of Shanghai before she jets over to Beijing to study government policy.

Washington D.C. is strikingly similar to Sodom and Gomorroah, in a number of ways. Obviously the city is full of homoesexual deviants (Bidenites like Pete Buttigieg, Sam Brinton, Richard Levine and Senate Democrat staffers), but more relevantly, it’s a teeming metropolis of unrighteous and scheming people.

In the eighteenth chapter of Genesis, the reader learns of a exchange between Abraham and God in which Abraham learns of God’s plan to destroy Sodom and Gomorrah; at this point, Abrhama intercedes for the residents, petitioning for the salvation of the city if there are just 50 righteous people—there aren’t, so then Abraham drops the number to 45…then 40…then 30…then 20…then 10… and then we all know what happened. The city was destroyed, with one man escaping along with his wife and two daughters—and, that one man was kind of a terrible guy, offering his own daughters to be raped by a horde of men before he eventually got wasted and unknowingly fornicated with them himself.

Where in the world will we spot Mayor Bowser next?

Image: YouTube video screen grab.