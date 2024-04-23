To Alexander Markovsky: A Rejoinder

Alexander Markovsky holds that Israel can only defeat Hamas by using even greater terror. The human part of me wholeheartedly agrees. I have said that the Israeli mantra should be, "from the sea to the river."



But Markovsky essentially is talking about revenge, and the spiritual part of me reminds that vengeance is the Lord's. That doesn't mean no self-defense. It means we don't become them, and that is exactly what happens when anything goes. We do more damage to ourselves than to them.



We must remember, always, that to God, our lives on earth are testing phases of our larger, much greater lives of the spirit. To put it bluntly, it isn't finished when we die. Put another way, we don't "die" when we die.



Israel must clear out jihadi terrorists from within its borders. Mostly that does mean killing them because they won't allow it any other way. But not in every case. Israel is going about it as it must. You can be sure God approves. His burdens are not light.



Markovsky:

“The ongoing conflict is a product of the Jewish liberal culture of appeasement. We all remember the ridiculous and offensive quote of Golda Meir, “We can forgive the Arabs for killing our children. We cannot forgive them for forcing us to kill their children.”

Meir's statement was neither ridiculous nor offensive. It was a deeply insightful comment on the anguish Israel must suffer as God's chosen people.

