Vivek was right. We need to fire 75% of the federal workforce.

The story I’m passing on relates to the world of insurance and employee benefits. On 4/19, my wife told me she heard on WBBM AM780 Chicago that Illinois was going to eliminate junk insurance (limited benefit plans, limited duration plans) while also eliminating step therapy provisions for prescription drugs (step therapy involves more conservative approaches to prescribing medications before the insurance company will approve an expensive medication), and prior authorization for inpatient psychiatric treatments among many other provisions. This was passed by the Illinois House (overwhelmingly Democrat) where it will go to the Illinois Senate and to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk to sign (for those of you in Illinois, you can let your Illinois senator know your opposition to this bill).

Yes, your insurance premiums are about to increase and yes, consumer choice is being taken away.

Did we know about this bill while the legislation was being drafted? No. The Chicago media was silent about this. Nothing on the TV/radio while this was being proposed. Industry and consumer groups weren’t aware of this bill being drafted. Yes, there are posting requirements -- we are so busy managing our lives that we aren’t aware how the government is making our lives more difficult.

Like a thief in the night, Illinois politicians have increased your premiums with no input from the populace.

Ah, but the story continues. You may remember in June 2023 that the Biden administration proposed rules in the Federal Register to eliminate short-duration policies. The comments were overwhelmingly supportive of keeping short-duration policies. President Trump had expanded via executive order the use of short-duration health insurance policies that allowed individuals to be covered for up to 36 months (decided on a state-by-state basis. Indiana allows up to 36 months of short-duration coverage while Illinois allows for 180 days of short-duration coverage).

Well, what do you know? The Federal Register posted on April 3, 2024 regulations that effectively eliminate these policies. I just found out today by way of a trade group that Biden via executive order has taken these policies from the American public -- who should be allowed to decide for themselves whether this is the coverage they desire.

Where were the trade groups and media when this was being considered?

Like a thief in the night, government robbed consumers of choice. Less choice leads to greater cost of a given good/service.

The point here is that our government has become so large, so intrusive that it no longer serves the interests of its citizens. It is so large that the media and trade groups can’t keep up with all of its moving parts.

This story can be replicated throughout countless industries. This is how the Green New Deal was rammed down our throats and proceeded to make us reliant on China for batteries and undermined the auto industry (will auto workers vote this fall for their own demise? Stay posted). Education that moved from excellence to equity. Student loans that are now the responsibility of taxpayers instead of the individual who “benefited” from the education. Our legal system being weaponized against political opponents. Are you okay with this? What are you going to do to reign in government? It starts with voting and making your voice heard -- voting for less government is the solution.

Vivek was right. You know what you have to do this fall. Vote -- and let people know what is really on the line this Presidential election cycle.

