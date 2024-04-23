It turns out that the young care about the economy, too

Another poll, and more good news for former President Trump. It turns out that young people care about the economy, too.

Via RedState, this is the story:

A Reuters/Ipsos poll in March showed Americans age 18-29 favoring Biden over Trump by just 3 percentage points - 29% to 26% - with the rest favoring another candidate or unsure of who if anyone would get their vote. If Trump, 77, stays close to Biden, 81, in this demographic all the way to Election Day on Nov. 5 it would be a major gain compared to 2020, when Biden won the youth vote by 24 points.

The great Winston Churchill was reputed to have observed, "If a man at twenty is not a liberal, then he has no heart. If a man at forty is not a conservative, then he has no brain." That's an apocryphal statement, of course, but that doesn't mean it's untrue.

As the father of three sons, I can tell you that they are talking more about interest rates and high home prices than Trump being a threat to democracy. My unofficial poll is that career prospects, buying a home, and bank account balances matter a lot more to young people who are dealing with inflation.