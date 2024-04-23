« In honor of Earth Day, New Delhi gave the world a massive garbage dump fire | To Alexander Markovsky: A Rejoinder »
April 23, 2024
It turns out that the young care about the economy, too
Another poll, and more good news for former President Trump. It turns out that young people care about the economy, too.
Via RedState, this is the story:
A Reuters/Ipsos poll in March showed Americans age 18-29 favoring Biden over Trump by just 3 percentage points - 29% to 26% - with the rest favoring another candidate or unsure of who if anyone would get their vote.
If Trump, 77, stays close to Biden, 81, in this demographic all the way to Election Day on Nov. 5 it would be a major gain compared to 2020, when Biden won the youth vote by 24 points.
RedState notes:
The great Winston Churchill was reputed to have observed, "If a man at twenty is not a liberal, then he has no heart. If a man at forty is not a conservative, then he has no brain." That's an apocryphal statement, of course, but that doesn't mean it's untrue.
My sons, and their friends. are usually talking sports but purchasing a home is suddenly a hot topic in their conversations. I guess that's what happens when you get married and need extra rooms and a patio for your babies to run around. They also remember growing up hearing that home ownership is the American Dream 101.
Unfortunately, the dream is turning into a nightmare for them. Let's look at the numbers:
Findings from Redfin show the combination of steep mortgage rates and elevated home prices has pushed the median monthly housing payment to a record $2,775 – an 11% increase from the same time last year."Market conditions for homebuyers remain challenging with few homes listed and costs for ownership still climbing," said Ben Ayers, Nationwide senior economist. "Despite strong fundamentals for demand from demographics and a strong labor market, many first-time buyers are being shut out of the market by elevated financing rates and rising prices."
So the young is forced to rent and deny themselves the American Dream? It looks that way and they don't like it. And this is why Trump's support is apparently growing.
