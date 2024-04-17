Time for a new ‘awareness month’?

There are far more awareness months than there are months, but a deserving one is being missed. May is mental health awareness month. It could also be designated “liberalism is a mental disease awareness month.”

If the calendar is already overburdened with various awareness campaigns, perhaps we could drop some of the “pride” in order to address the madness befalling problematic leftists. Why, for example, do we need an LGBT Pride month in June and an LGBT History Month in October (not to mention the “days of visibility” they get)?

Many in those communities are at higher risk of suffering from anxiety and depression, so they’d also benefit from a month-long focus on the mental maladies inherent in modern liberalism.

Part of the purpose of mental health awareness month is to advocate “for policies that prioritize the well-being of individuals and families affected by mental illness.” A personality trait that has a strong correlation with well-being is openness. Since there is a huge well-being gap that favors conservatives over liberals, one naturally wonders how open liberals really are.

Answer: not very.

That may seem counterintuitive. Then again, most of the social science research claiming that openness is entwined with a liberal mindset is unreproducible hogwash. Those secluded scholars in their safe spaces would rather assign pathological traits to conservatives than allow their methods to unveil inconvenient facts about leftist intolerance. Talk about the pot calling the kettle black.

Who are you going to believe: tainted social science researchers (liberal professors outnumber conservatives 12:1) desperate to get published in a domain dominated by leftists, or your lying eyes? Notwithstanding their cleverly conjured statistics and prejudicial methods, it’s clear that leftist intellectuals (and their supplicant sheep) lack openness, the personality trait strongly associated with well-being.

No wonder anti-intellectualism resonates among the everyday, salt-of-the-earth Americans who make our country tick. In fact, openness and today’s liberalism-cum-leftism are as incompatible as happiness and socialism.

Cancel culture, lawfare, opposition to debates, left-wing bias at NPR (and legacy media in general), wokeism, anti-white bias masquerading as DIE, removing candidates from ballots — these are all anathema to a receptive predisposition. Indeed, those factors foment a level of cognitive dissociation that is proportional to their dissociation from reality. More simply put, the leftist army is, quite simply, barmy.

To narrow their well-being and happiness gaps, I have an idea: drop a prideful month. Replace it with a commitment to investigating what constitutes true openness during a “liberalism is a mental disease” awareness month.

Frankly, that awareness entails a more complete consideration of commonsense conservatism. Indeed, conservatism represents the new counterculture, something liberals used to embrace, though now they’re beholden to the Deep State establishment — something that ex–U.K. prime minister (briefly) Liz Truss just reminded us (well, reminded President Trump) is run by burrowed bureaucrats obliged to the leftist status quo. Not much openness there, I’m afraid.

As mental health awareness month approaches, disconsolate leftists may do well to put down their Calmness app and stop with the self-indulgent mindfulness games already. If they want to overcome their debilitating leftist mental disease, they need to open themselves up to the new wave of counterculture conservatism.

Despite the dubiousness of social science research, there is consensus, if not unanimity, that conservative values are positively linked with satisfaction and a meaningful life. In his bestselling book, Who Really Cares: The surprising Truth about Compassionate Conservatism, Arthur C. Brooks “shatters the myth that the political Left is more compassionate than the Right.”

But it’s not only conservative charity that induces long-lasting satisfaction. Traditional values encompassed in marriage (if affordable under Biden’s inflation and soaring mortgages), volunteerism and community spirit, religion, personal initiative and responsibility, and rewarding meritocracy in free markets — all that contributes to compassionate (and cool counterculture) conservatism that promotes dignity and a sense of purpose.

That’s something to be proud of, so include those wholesome tenets in public-service education about the new “liberalism is a mental disease” awareness month.

Image: ElisaRiva via Pixabay, Pixabay License.